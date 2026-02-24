EQS-News: Preliminary figures for 2025: INDUS defies difficult market environment

EQS-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Preliminary figures for 2025: INDUS defies difficult market environment



24.02.2026 / 07:26 CET/CEST

Revenue (EUR 1.74 billion), adjusted EBITA (EUR 147.8 million), and adjusted EBITA margin (8.5%) in line with expectations

Free cash flow significantly above target of EUR 90 million

Acquisitions strengthen the Group's international presence and engineering competence

Bergisch Gladbach, 24 February 2026 – The INDUS Group performed robustly in financial year 2025 despite a continuing difficult economic environment: According to preliminary and unaudited figures, the Group generated revenue of EUR 1.74 billion (previous year: EUR 1.72 billion). Adjusted EBITA reached EUR 147.8 million (previous year: EUR 153.7 million). The adjusted EBITA margin was 8.5% (previous year: 8.9%). The income was thus in line with the latest forecast. Since May 2025, revenue of between EUR 1.70 and 1.85 billion and adjusted EBITA in the range of EUR 130 to 165 million had been expected. The Group's free cash flow was well above the target of EUR 90 million EUR.

"Protectionism and geopolitical uncertainties continued to challenge the markets in 2025," says INDUS Chair of the Board of Management Dr.-Ing. Johannes Schmidt. "Despite headwinds, our Group held its course and continued to develop well."

In 2025, INDUS strengthened its Engineering segment with two add-on acquisitions. Bolt welding specialist HBS and its US subsidiary SUNBELT expand the portfolio of investment company KÖCO. Precision metal manufacturer METFAB, with its registered office in the United States, strengthens the international manufacturing capacities of the MBRAUN Group. In a market environment that remains difficult, the segment companies recorded a strong fourth quarter as planned. Revenue and segment earnings rose steadily over the course of the year. The order backlog at the end of the year was significantly higher than in the previous year. At the end of 2025, INDUS signed the purchase agreement for media technology specialist PRO VIDEO, thereby adding another portfolio company to its Engineering segment.

The portfolio companies in the Infrastructure segment increased revenue compared to the previous year. The adjusted EBITA margin met expectations. With the acquisitions of KETTLER and ELECTRO TRADING, the INDUS portfolio company HAUFF-Technik is broadening its product portfolio in the promising field of infrastructure networks and is expanding its presence in Scandinavia. TRIGOSYS, a specialist in shuttering structural joints for reinforced concrete construction, complements the product range of the portfolio company BETOMAX.

The portfolio companies in the Materials Solutions segment were confronted with market turmoil as a result of US tariff policy, Chinese export controls, and rising material prices. The difficult conditions led to lower revenue. However, a comprehensive package of measures ensured that the companies performed well operationally over the course of the year and were able to increase their contribution to income in the second half. Segment earnings and the adjusted EBITA margin were up on the previous year.

Schmidt: "In a year marked by significant external pressures, our strategy has proven very successful. EMPOWERING MITTELSTAND sharpens the focus on our three growth drivers: acquisitions, internationalization, and engineering competence. This puts us in a good position to seize opportunities and achieve further growth in 2026."

The complete financial statements for financial year 2025, including the guidance for financial year 2026, are expected to be published on the company's website on March 24, 2026.

About INDUS

INDUS has been achieving sustained growth since 1989 with a broad portfolio of SMEs. We focus on acquiring family-owned businesses that excel in engineering and develop them internationally. We ensure that our managers act like true entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. In doing so, they can rely on our reliable perspective as a long-term investor. Rooted in the SME sector of the German speaking countries, INDUS now owns and manages more than 40 companies with global activities. Listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX) since 1995, we have built a unique bridge between SMEs and the capital market. For more information, visit www.indus.eu.

Note:

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, and assumptions of the management of INDUS Holding AG and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, income, or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. INDUS Holding AG assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

