EQS-News: Preliminary figures for the PWO Group for 2025 fully confirm forecasts

EQS-News: PWO AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Preliminary figures for the PWO Group for 2025 fully confirm forecasts



19.02.2026 / 10:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Preliminary figures for the PWO Group for 2025 fully confirm forecasts

Carlo Lazzarini (CEO): " At the PWO Group, we focus entirely on our strengths and on the consistent implementation of our strategy. Based on our Powertrain agnostic and sustainable business model, high innovative strength, and global presence, we are systematically expanding our market position. We will continue on this successful course.”

Revenue exceeds expectations, which was adjusted slightly during the year

EBIT before currency effects reaches the upper half of the forecast range

New business exceeds the forecast

Expansion of locations proceeds according to plan with scheduled capital expenditure

We are continuing to decarbonize our business

Oberkirch, February 19, 2026 – The PWO Group fully achieved its forecasts in the 2025 fiscal year in an increasingly challenging environment. Below, we publish our preliminary and unaudited figures for the past year:

Revenue: EUR 526.0m (forecast: EUR 500–510 million /

p/y: EUR 555.1m)

p/y: EUR 555.1m) EBIT before currency effects: EUR 26.1m (forecast: EUR 23–28 million /

p/y: EUR 30.0m)

p/y: EUR 30.0m) Capital expenditure: EUR 41.3m (forecast: around EUR 40m /

p/y: EUR 46.2m)

p/y: EUR 46.2m) Lifetime volume of new business: around EUR 760m (forecast:

EUR 550–600 million / p/y: around EUR 630m)

EUR 550–600 million / p/y: around EUR 630m) Scope 1 & 2 Greenhouse gas emissions: 5,029 t (forecast:

6,275–7,650 t / p/y: 6,287 t)

The satisfactory performance in fiscal year 2025 highlights the robust and efficient control mechanisms we use to respond effectively to market changes. This has enabled us to guide the PWO Group safely through a market environment that is becoming increasingly challenging, particularly for our German location, while at the same time pressing ahead with the further expansion of our location portfolio as planned.

New business developed particularly positively: in the strong fourth quarter alone, we won orders with a total volume of around EUR 225m. Our innovation strength is not only appreciated by our long-standing customers. In the past year, we were once again delighted to welcome various new customers – including both automotive manufacturers and suppliers – to our portfolio at several locations. We will continue to leverage PWO's excellent reputation in the market moving forward to resolutely drive the Group's expansion.

In the 2026 fiscal year, which has just begun, we intend to continue our successful global expansion. There is still no sign of any noticeable improvement in the general conditions in Germany as an industrial location. Throughout the industry, companies continue to relocate production to countries with more competitive conditions. As a result, call-off volumes from key local customers at our German production site in Oberkirch are declining significantly once again, which will also lead to noticeable declines in production and revenue at the site in 2026.

In the hope of a general and quick improvement in the economic environment in Germany, we concluded an agreement with the works council at the Oberkirch site in January, as previously announced, on a temporary reduction in working hours and remuneration for 2026. Our aim is to avoid redundancies for operational reasons during this period. Current trends at the Oberkirch site are likely to have a negative impact on the Group’s revenue and EBIT before currency effects in 2026. We expect to see a noticeable improvement again in 2027, as the implementation of the appropriate measures will take some time to take effect. The goal remains to improve and strengthen the competitiveness of our German site.

As previously announced, we currently expect revenue of around EUR 500m for 2026 and consolidated EBIT before currency effects in a range of EUR 13–17 million. We will publish further key figures as soon as the outlook for 2026 becomes more concrete.

The final figures for fiscal year 2025 are scheduled to be published on March 20, 2026.

PWO AG

The Executive Board

Contact:

Charlotte Frenzel

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

T. +49 179 / 6904 237

M charlotte.frenzel.ext.ma@pwo-group.com

PWO AG

Industriestraße 8

77704 Oberkirch

pwo-group.com

PWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions

100+ million components per year | 3,200 employees | 10 global locations | Over 100 years of experience

PWO Group is a global partner to the mobility industry. We are shaping the mobility of the future with our powertrain agnostic and sustainable business model.

As technology leaders in climate-friendly lightweight construction, high-precision forming and related joining technologies, we engineer and manufacture a wide range of complex metal components and systems at the cutting edge of technological achievability.

Our solutions combine cost-effectiveness with sustainability. We are at the forefront of the 3 megatrends in the mobility industry: electrification, safety and comfort. Our solutions are integral to almost every passenger car worldwide. With our innovative engineering expertise and local for local production sites, we ensure customer proximity and highest quality. We deliver efficiently, flexibly and reliably worldwide.

As a value-oriented employer with family-like structures, we offer a meaningful environment for personal growth. Our corporate management is characterized by responsibility and transparency, which are strategically anchored in our guiding principle: People. Planet. Progress.