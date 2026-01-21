EQS-News: Preliminary results 2025: SBO delivers solid performance despite very challenging market conditions

EQS-News: SBO AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Preliminary results 2025: SBO delivers solid performance despite very challenging market conditions



21.01.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

SBO AG, listed in the leading index ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange, today published its preliminary results for the financial year 2025. Market conditions were characterized by oversupply in the oil market, geopolitical uncertainties, evolving tariff environment, and low oil prices. These factors led to reduced customer spendings over the course of the year and, consequently, a decline in demand.



As a result, SBO generated sales of MEUR 455 (2024: MEUR 560.4). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to MEUR 71, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 16% (2024: MEUR 101.9; 18.2%). Profit from operations (EBIT) reached MEUR 38 with an EBIT margin of 8.4% (2024: MEUR 70.1; 12.5%). Profit before tax totaled MEUR 32 (2024: MEUR 63.6). The financial position remained sound, reflected in a high level of liquid funds, which amounted to MEUR 281 at year-end (2024: MEUR 314.7). This enabled SBO to continue investing in the execution of its strategy.



Bookings for the full year amounted to MEUR 406 (2024: MEUR 483.7). In the fourth quarter alone, bookings amounted to MEUR 99, around 10% above the low point reached in the third quarter of 2025.



Klaus Mader, CEO of SBO, states: “In the challenging market environment of 2025, we demonstrated our ability to manage through cycles. Our measures were clearly focused on efficiency and cost discipline, enabling us to achieve an EBITDA margin of 16% even under these difficult conditions. At the same time, we execute on our long-term strategic initiatives. Tangible progress is visible across all four strategic pillars – diversification, market expansion, technology leadership, and operational excellence. This strengthens our positioning and creates a stable foundation for sustainable growth across market cycles.”



Note: All figures for 2025 are provisional and rounded. The 2025 results will be presented at the annual results press conference on 19 March 2026.

About SBO

SBO AG is leading in the manufacture of high-alloy, non-magnetic steels, high-precision components and high-tech equipment for the energy sector and other industrial sectors. The global precision technology group, headquartered in Ternitz, Austria, operates worldwide at more than 20 locations with around 1,500 employees. The group delivers cutting-edge technologies backed by a highly innovative product portfolio and strong intellectual property. In its Precision Technology division, SBO specializes in high-precision metal components, ranging from complex steel parts to additive manufacturing solutions for industries requiring maximum accuracy and performance. In the Energy Equipment division, SBO provides high-tech equipment for directional drilling and well completion including high-precision flow control products. Designed for extreme conditions, these solutions perform in high-temperature and high-pressure environments, serving important industries including oil and gas, energy and other industrial sectors. SBO is listed in the leading index ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ISIN AT0000946652). More information: www.sbo.at

