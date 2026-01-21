Schoeller-Bleckmann Aktie
WKN: 94665 / ISIN: AT0000946652
|
21.01.2026 07:00:03
EQS-News: Preliminary results 2025: SBO delivers solid performance despite very challenging market conditions
|
EQS-News: SBO AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Preliminary results 2025: SBO delivers solid performance despite very challenging market conditions
SBO AG is leading in the manufacture of high-alloy, non-magnetic steels, high-precision components and high-tech equipment for the energy sector and other industrial sectors. The global precision technology group, headquartered in Ternitz, Austria, operates worldwide at more than 20 locations with around 1,500 employees. The group delivers cutting-edge technologies backed by a highly innovative product portfolio and strong intellectual property. In its Precision Technology division, SBO specializes in high-precision metal components, ranging from complex steel parts to additive manufacturing solutions for industries requiring maximum accuracy and performance. In the Energy Equipment division, SBO provides high-tech equipment for directional drilling and well completion including high-precision flow control products. Designed for extreme conditions, these solutions perform in high-temperature and high-pressure environments, serving important industries including oil and gas, energy and other industrial sectors. SBO is listed in the leading index ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ISIN AT0000946652). More information: www.sbo.at
Judit Helenyi, Director Investor Relations, SBO AG
21.01.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SBO AG
|Hauptstrasse 2
|2630 Ternitz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0)2630/315110
|E-mail:
|info@sbo.at
|Internet:
|http://www.sbo.at
|ISIN:
|AT0000946652
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2262238
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2262238 21.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Schoeller-Bleckmann
|
21.01.26
|Börse Wien: So entwickelt sich der ATX Prime mittags (finanzen.at)
|
21.01.26
|Öl-Überangebot drückte SBO-Gewinn 2025 (APA)
|
21.01.26