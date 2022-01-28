EQS-News: Press release: Leonteq launches the Leonteq Crypto Market Index

EQS-News: Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Zurich, 28 January 2022

Leonteq today announced that it is further building out its market leading position for crypto assets in a securitised format by launching the Leonteq Crypto Market Index.

Earlier this month, Leonteq has already added Avalanche, Polygon and Dogecoin as new crypto assets to its platform and each of them ranks among the top-15 crypto assets in terms of market capitalisation. Following this expansion to a total of 25 crypto assets, Leonteq is now launching its first own rule-based index strategy.

The Leonteq Crypto Market Index tracks the financial performance of currently 11 crypto assets and the weighting of the individual index components is determined based on their market capitalisation while also using a mechanism to reduce the concentration on individual index components. The index composition will be reviewed and adjusted on a quarterly basis and currently includes Algorand, Avalanche, Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polkadot, Polygon, Solana and XRP.

A tracker certificate on the Leonteq Crypto Market Index is now available for Swiss investors and is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange.

Tino Wendisch, Managing Director and Head Crypto Offering at Leonteq, stated: "The recent volatility in the crypto market has shown that a diversified investment approach is warranted when investing in crypto assets. Given its diversified structure and the ability to add new crypto assets to the index over time, the Leonteq Crypto Market Index represents a well-balanced investment opportunity. The certificate on the index allows investors to participate in the long-term prospects of this emerging asset class and it currently accounts for approximately 73% of the total crypto market capitalisation."

Leonteq's investment solutions on crypto assets bring several advantages for both institutional and retail investors:

Certificates are issued by Leonteq as an authorised securities firm supervised by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) with a strong capital base of around CHF 800 million and an investment grade rating assigned by the renowned rating agency Fitch Ratings;

Certificates allow for the investment in crypto assets as easy and secure as stocks or bonds via a traditional custodian, conveniently accessible via a regulated exchange such as SIX, BX Swiss or Börse Frankfurt;

Investors are not required to manage public and private keys or wallets.

As a leading provider of innovative investment solutions, Leonteq has been a pioneer in offering structured products on crypto assets by issuing tracker certificates on the main crypto assets since 2017 in Switzerland. Leonteq also offered its clients the world's first short tracker certificate on Bitcoin in 2017, the first exchange traded actively managed strategy in 2018 as well as the world's first reverse convertible on Bitcoin in 2019 and has won the Swiss Derivative Award for alternative underlyings two years in a row. Leonteq today has a leading position in the DACH region in offering crypto assets in a securitised format. On Leonteq's platform for investment solutions, institutional and retail investors can select products from the largest available universe with a total of 25 crypto assets, including Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, XRP and Solana.

Learn more about our tacker certificate on the Leonteq Crypto Market Index for Swiss investors.

LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries, through which it serves over 50 markets. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON).

