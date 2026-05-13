EQS-News: ProCredit delivers solid start to the year with accelerated growth and disciplined strategy execution

EQS-News: ProCredit Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

ProCredit delivers solid start to the year with accelerated growth and disciplined strategy execution



13.05.2026 / 06:58 CET/CEST

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ProCredit delivers solid start to the year with accelerated growth and disciplined strategy execution

Loans increase 2.6% in Q1; more than 80% of growth driven by higher-yielding, lower-volume client segments

Operating income grows by close to 5% year-on-year as balance sheet transformation progresses

Strong acceleration in client number growth; client base in micro expands by 10%

Group result of EUR 21.7 million or 8.0% RoE; cost-income ratio at 71.2%

Management Board proposes dividend of EUR 0.47 per share for upcoming Annual General Meeting

Frankfurt, 13 May 2026 – ProCredit delivered a solid start to the financial year 2026 shaped by continued progress in executing its growth and transformation strategy. The group achieved well-diversified business expansion with particularly strong loan growth in the micro client segment alongside broadly stable customer deposits. Client numbers grew stronger than in previous quarters, supported by growing front-office automation initiatives and the new mobile banking app. The group reported solid first-quarter results with growth in net interest income and reflecting emerging structural improvements.

Strategy implementation driving client and income growth

The group’s loan portfolio continued to expand dynamically in the first quarter 2026, increasing by EUR 199 million or 2.6% (Q1-2025: EUR 174 million or 2.5%). Lending to micro and small enterprises as well as to retail banking clients developed strongly and accounted for more than 80% of loan growth. The share of these higher-yielding client segments increased by 3.7 percentage points year-on-year, rising to 49% of the group’s loan portfolio.

Customer deposits remained broadly stable, decreasing by EUR 2 million or 0.0% (Q1-2025: EUR -55 million) mainly due to seasonal outflows from business accounts. Deposit growth from retail and micro clients mirrored the dynamic in client acquisition within these segments.

The number of active clients grew by around 12,500 (Q1-2025: around 5,300) and included a 10.4% increase in micro clients (Q1-2025: 3.2%) as well as a 3.5% increase in retail banking clients (Q1-2025: 2.1%). Client acquisition visibly accelerated with respect to previous years.

Driven by the execution of the group’s growth and balance sheet transformation strategy, operating income showed emerging structural improvements and increased by close to 5% year-on-year.

Solid financial development in line with 2026 outlook

Net interest income grew by EUR 7.3 million or 8.6% to EUR 92.3 million (Q1-2025: EUR 85.0 million), supported by the accelerated growth in lower-volume lending, more granular deposits and positive volume effects. The net interest margin remained stable at 3.2% (Q1-2025: 3.2%).

Net fee and commission income declined, as expected, by EUR 1.0 million or 4.4% year-on-year to EUR 21.6 million (Q1-2025: EUR 22.6 million). This mainly reflects lower income from foreign exchange transactions and account services as a result of the euro introduction in Bulgaria. Excluding the Bulgarian business, net fee and commission income increased by 3.6%, broadly in line with the expansion of the active client base.

Personnel and administrative expenses grew moderately by EUR 4.0 million or 5.3% to EUR 78.7 million (Q1-2025: EUR 74.7 million). This increase mainly related to personnel expenses as well as ongoing digitalisation investments.

Loss allowances amounted to EUR 2.7 million and corresponded to a cost of risk of 14 basis points (Q1-2025: EUR -0.8 million). The quality of the loan portfolio remained stable, with the share of defaulted loans at 3.0% (Q4-2025: 3.0%).

Tax expenses increased by EUR 1.0 million to EUR 7.5 million (Q1-2025: EUR 6.5 million), mainly due to the increased profit tax rate in 2026 for banks in Ukraine, as highlighted in the group’s 2026 outlook. The profit of the period amounted to EUR 21.7 million (Q1-2025: EUR 25.2 million) and corresponded to an RoE of 8.0% (Q1-2025: 9.5%).

Management Board proposes dividend of EUR 0.47 per share for upcoming Annual General Meeting

The CET1 ratio amounted to 12.9% at the end of the first quarter (Q4-2025: 13.1%). In line with the group’s policy to pay out one third of the consolidated result in dividends, the Management Board proposes to the AGM on 3 June 2026 to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.47 per share for the financial year 2025. This corresponds to a total payout of EUR 27.7 million.

The ProCredit group’s Quarterly Financial Report as of 31 March 2026 is available as of today on the ProCredit Holding website under Investor Relations at https://www.procredit-holding.com/en/investor-relations/reports-publications/financial-reports.The financial calendar for ProCredit Holding is available at https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/financial-calendar.

Q1 2026 results at a glance



in EUR m Statement of financial position 31.03.2026 31.12.2025 Change Loan portfolio 7,951.5 7,752.5 199.0 Deposits 9,134.1 9,136.2 -2.2

Statement of profit or loss 1.1.-31.03.2026 1.1.-31.03.2025 Change Net interest income 92.3 85.0 7.3 Net fee and commission income 21.6 22.6 -1.0 Operating income 110.5 105.6 5.0 Personnel and administrative expenses 78.7 74.7 4.0 Loss allowance 2.7 -0.8 3.5 Profit of the period 21.7 25.2 -3.5

Key performance indicators 1.1.-31.03.2026 1.1.-31.03.2025 Change Change in loan portfolio 2.6% 2.5% 0.1 pp Cost-income ratio 71.2% 70.8% 0.4 pp Return on equity (annualised) 8.0% 9.5% -1.5 pp

31.03.2026 31.12.2025 Change CET1 ratio (fully loaded) 12.9% 13.1% -0.2 pp

Additional indicators 31.03.2026 31.12.2025 Change Loan portfolio to deposits ratio 87.1% 84.9% 2.2 pp Net interest margin (annualised) 3.2% 3.2% 0.0 pp Cost of risk (annualised) 14 bp 15 bp -2 bp Share of defaulted loans 3.0% 3.0% -0.1 pp Stage 3 loans coverage ratio 44.2% 44.5% -0.3 pp Green loan portfolio

(in EUR m) 1,397.4 1,419.6 -1.6%

Contact:

Petra Vielhaber, Group Communications and Marketing, ProCredit Holding, tel.: +49 69 95 14 37 249, mobile: +49 171 686 5932, e-mail: petra.vielhaber@procredit-group.com

About ProCredit Holding AG

ProCredit Holding AG, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as private individuals, fostering economic, ecological and social development. In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company’s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The main shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG include Zeitinger Invest GmbH, KfW, the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and ProCredit Staff Invest GmbH & Co. KG. As the group’s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act and as the parent financial holding company of the ProCredit financial holding group, ProCredit Holding AG is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit: https://www.procredit-holding.com/

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains statements relating to future business development and/or future financial performance and/or future actions and/or developments affecting ProCredit Holding (forward-looking statements). Such forward-looking statements are based on the Management of ProCredit Holding’s current expectations and specific assumptions, which are partly beyond the control of ProCredit Holding. The forward-looking statements are therefore subject to a multitude of uncertainties. Should one or more of these uncertainties materialise, or should underlying expectations or assumptions prove inapplicable, then the actual conditions (both negative and positive) may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statement. Beyond mandatory legal requirements, ProCredit Holding does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them.