EQS-News: ProCredit group publishes Impact Report 2025 highlighting climate action, inclusion and sustainable growth

EQS-News: ProCredit Holding AG / Key word(s): ESG/Sustainability

ProCredit group publishes Impact Report 2025 highlighting climate action, inclusion and sustainable growth



21.05.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

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ProCredit group publishes Impact Report 2025 highlighting climate action, inclusion and sustainable growth

Tangible progress on climate action: green loan portfolio reached EUR 1.42 billion and rollout of the CO2 Calculator completed across all countries

Continued commitment to inclusive finance and skill development through dedicated programmes for women in business and nearly 29,000 hours of client training

Strong growth in lending; ongoing digital transformation

Frankfurt am Main, 21 May 2026 – Today, the ProCredit group published its Impact Report 2025, outlining how the group advanced its climate ambitions, expanded inclusive finance and continued to grow its business while remaining firmly anchored in its impact-oriented banking model.

“2025 was a year in which we demonstrated again that sustainable growth and responsible banking go hand in hand,” said Eriola Bibolli, CEO of ProCredit Holding AG. “By remaining focused on our core role as a Hausbank for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), while systematically strengthening retail banking and advancing our digital transformation, we created economic value and delivered measurable impact for our clients and society. This underlines our goal as a banking group to promote economic, environmental and social development in the countries in which we operate, while at the same time generating attractive returns for our shareholders.”

Advancing climate action in line with strategic commitments

In the past year, ProCredit further embedded climate action into its core business. Building on its defined objectives in accordance with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and long-term net-zero ambition, the group completed the rollout of its CO2 Calculator across all countries of operation, enabling structured, data-driven dialogue with business clients on emissions and decarbonisation pathways.

At the same time, ProCredit continued to scale its green finance activities. The green loan portfolio reached EUR 1.42 billion (2024: EUR 1.36 billion), with financing focused on energy efficiency, renewable energy and environmentally friendly technologies, particularly in regions with carbon-intensive energy systems.

“Our ambition is not to talk about sustainability in abstract terms, but to embed it into everyday banking,” said Katarina Zdraljevic, Head of Sustainability at ProCredit Holding AG. “In 2025, we translated climate commitments and inclusion goals into concrete client engagement – from rolling out the CO2 Calculator across all countries to expanding targeted programmes for entrepreneurs and investing in financial education. This practical, data-driven approach allows us to deliver credible environmental and social impact where it matters most: in the real economy.”

Inclusive finance and skill development

Inclusive finance remained a defining element of ProCredit’s impact strategy. During the year, the group expanded targeted programmes for women, youth and micro entrepreneurs, with 21% of loan clients being women-owned MSMEs and dedicated initiatives for young entrepreneurs active in five countries.

Alongside tailored financing, ProCredit continued to invest in skills and knowledge, delivering almost 29,000 hours of client training and investing EUR 8 million in employee training in 2025. Women accounted for 64% of the workforce and 54% of middle management positions, underlining the group’s commitment to a diverse and people-centred culture.

Sustainable growth driven by MSMEs, retail banking and digital transformation

Alongside its impact agenda, the group achieved strong growth in its loan portfolio of 13.1% in 2025 (adjusted for foreign exchange effects); MSME accounted for 86.3% of the loan portfolio, with financing for productive sectors such as industry, agriculture, construction and energy remaining strong.

At the same time, ProCredit continued to advance the strategic transformation by strengthening retail banking as a second pillar alongside MSME finance. Supported by a growing deposit base and a mobile-first digital approach, retail banking contributes to stability, financial inclusion and the scalable expansion of the group’s impact.

About the 2025 Impact Report Package

The Impact Report Package 2025 covers all institutions of the ProCredit group and consists of the following documents:

The Impact Report outlines the group’s approach to sustainability, showcases its efforts, and assesses its impact performance during the past year. It also highlights ongoing initiatives and the outlook for the future. The structure revolves around the group’s choice of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that are most central to its impact strategy, while also demonstrating alignment with its key material topics.

The Impact Report Datasheet 2025 complements the Impact Report by providing more detailed data. All figures for its regional segments, sources, notes on methodology, and reference dates can be found in the datasheet along with information aligned with the EU taxonomy, signatory frameworks like the UNEP Finance Initiative – Principles for Responsible Banking, SDG target indicators, and the GRI content index.

ProCredit Holding reported in accordance with the GRI Standards for the period from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2025.

In addition to this report, the ProCredit group has prepared an Integrated Annual Report in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

Download the 2025 Impact Report Package report here: https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/non-financial-reports/

Contact:

Petra Vielhaber, Group Communications and Marketing, ProCredit Holding, tel.: +49 69 95 14 37 249, mobile: +49 171 686 5932, e-mail: Petra.Vielhaber@procredit-group.com

About ProCredit Holding AG

ProCredit Holding AG, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as private individuals, fostering economic, ecological and social development. In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company’s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The main shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG include Zeitinger Invest GmbH, KfW, the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and ProCredit Staff Invest GmbH & Co. KG. As the group’s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act and as the parent financial holding company of the ProCredit financial holding group, ProCredit Holding AG is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit: https://www.procredit-holding.com/

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains statements relating to future business development and/or future financial performance and/or future actions and/or developments affecting ProCredit Holding (forward-looking statements). Such forward-looking statements are based on the Management of ProCredit Holding’s current expectations and specific assumptions, which are partly beyond the control of ProCredit Holding. The forward-looking statements are therefore subject to a multitude of uncertainties. Should one or more of these uncertainties materialise, or should underlying expectations or assumptions prove inapplicable, then the actual conditions (both negative and positive) may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statement. Beyond mandatory legal requirements, ProCredit Holding does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them.