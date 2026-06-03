EQS-News: ProCredit Holding AG: General Meeting approves dividend payout of EUR 0.47 per share and elects new members to the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: ProCredit Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

ProCredit Holding AG: General Meeting approves dividend payout of EUR 0.47 per share and elects new members to the Supervisory Board



03.06.2026 / 17:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ProCredit Holding AG: General Meeting approves dividend payout of EUR 0.47 per share and elects new members to the Supervisory Board

Frankfurt am Main, 3 June 2026 – ProCredit Holding AG, the parent company of ProCredit group, held its Annual General Meeting for 2026 in Frankfurt am Main today.

At the in-person meeting, 63,92% of the share capital was represented. The General Meeting approved all resolutions proposed for a vote.

In accordance with the proposal of the Administration, the Annual General Meeting approved to pay a dividend of EUR 0.47 per common share. In accordance with the Group’s dividend policy, which provides for the distribution of approximately one-third of consolidated net income, the total dividend for the 2025 fiscal year amounts to EUR 27.7 million.

The acts of the members of the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG in office during the 2025 financial year were ratified by the General Meeting for that financial year. The acts of the members of the Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding AG were also ratified.

The General Meeting subsequently approved the remuneration report for the 2025 financial year.

BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, was again appointed as the auditor of the annual financial statements and of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2026 as well as the auditor for the review of the abridged financial statements and the interim management report for the first half of 2026.

Furthermore, a resolution was adopted on elections to the Supervisory Board. Mr Eelko Bronkhorst, Managing Director of Crosspath International B.V., Bussum (Netherlands), and Mr Markus Neukirch, a member of the Management Board of Deutsche WertpapierService Bank AG, Reichelsheim, have been newly elected to the Supervisory Board. At the subsequent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Bronkhorst was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board to succeed the outgoing Rainer Peter Ottenstein.

The results of the voting on the individual agenda items as well as further information on the Annual General Meeting are published on the company’s website at https://procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/general-meetings/.

Contact:

Petra Vielhaber, Group Communications and Marketing, ProCredit Holding

tel.: + 49 (0) 69 951 437 249, mobil: + 49 (0) 171 686 5932

e-mail: Petra.Vielhaber@procredit-group.com

About ProCredit Holding AG

ProCredit Holding AG, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as private individuals, fostering economic, ecological and social development. In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company’s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The main shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG include Zeitinger Invest GmbH, KfW, the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and ProCredit Staff Invest GmbH & Co. KG. As the group’s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act and as the parent financial holding company of the ProCredit financial holding group, ProCredit Holding AG is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit: https://www.procredit-holding.com/

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains statements relating to future business development and/or future financial performance and/or future actions and/or developments affecting ProCredit Holding (forward-looking statements). Such forward-looking statements are based on the Management of ProCredit Holding’s current expectations and specific assumptions, which are partly beyond the control of ProCredit Holding. The forward-looking statements are therefore subject to a multitude of uncertainties. Should one or more of these uncertainties materialise, or should underlying expectations or assumptions prove inapplicable, then the actual conditions (both negative and positive) may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statement. Beyond mandatory legal requirements, ProCredit Holding does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them.