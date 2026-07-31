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WKN DE: A3E5D6 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64

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31.07.2026 09:30:04

EQS-News: Production facility of FUCHS joint venture ALHAMRANI FUCHS PETROLEUM Saudi-Arabia severely damaged – no injuries

EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Production facility of FUCHS joint venture ALHAMRANI FUCHS PETROLEUM Saudi-Arabia severely damaged – no injuries

31.07.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Production facility of FUCHS joint venture ALHAMRANI FUCHS PETROLEUM Saudi-Arabia severely damaged – no injuries

Mannheim/Germany, July 31, 2026 – The production facility of the FUCHS joint venture ALHAMRANI FUCHS PETROLEUM Saudi-Arabia in Yanbu on the Red Sea was affected by a fire on July 25, 2026, resulting in severe damage to the facility. No employees were injured. The safety of the employees remains the company’s highest priority.

The production and filling facilities have been severely damaged, and operations have been suspended until further notice. In the short term, the focus is on ensuring customer supply through alternative production and sourcing options. In parallel, planning for the reconstruction of the production facilities has begun.

FUCHS holds a 32% minority stake in ALHAMRANI FUCHS PETROLEUM. The joint venture contributed approximately 1.5% to the FUCHS Group's EBIT in the 2025 financial year.

FUCHS SE
Public Relations
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Telefon +49 621 3802-1104
E-Mail: tina.vogel@fuchs.com

The following information can be accessed via the Internet:
Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/

About FUCHS
Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's almost 7,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.


31.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 / 3802-0
Fax: +49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
E-mail: ir@fuchs.com
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe
ISIN: DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
WKN: A3E5D6, A3E5D5
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98
EQS News ID: 2375314

 
End of News EQS News Service

2375314  31.07.2026 CET/CEST

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