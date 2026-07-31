FUCHS Aktie
WKN DE: A3E5D6 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64
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31.07.2026 09:30:04
EQS-News: Production facility of FUCHS joint venture ALHAMRANI FUCHS PETROLEUM Saudi-Arabia severely damaged – no injuries
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EQS-News: FUCHS SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Production facility of FUCHS joint venture ALHAMRANI FUCHS PETROLEUM Saudi-Arabia severely damaged – no injuries
Mannheim/Germany, July 31, 2026 – The production facility of the FUCHS joint venture ALHAMRANI FUCHS PETROLEUM Saudi-Arabia in Yanbu on the Red Sea was affected by a fire on July 25, 2026, resulting in severe damage to the facility. No employees were injured. The safety of the employees remains the company’s highest priority.
The production and filling facilities have been severely damaged, and operations have been suspended until further notice. In the short term, the focus is on ensuring customer supply through alternative production and sourcing options. In parallel, planning for the reconstruction of the production facilities has begun.
FUCHS holds a 32% minority stake in ALHAMRANI FUCHS PETROLEUM. The joint venture contributed approximately 1.5% to the FUCHS Group's EBIT in the 2025 financial year.
FUCHS SE
The following information can be accessed via the Internet:
About FUCHS
31.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
|E-mail:
|ir@fuchs.com
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
|WKN:
|A3E5D6, A3E5D5
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98
|EQS News ID:
|2375314
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2375314 31.07.2026 CET/CEST
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