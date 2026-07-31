EQS-News: Production facility of FUCHS joint venture ALHAMRANI FUCHS PETROLEUM Saudi-Arabia severely damaged – no injuries

EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Production facility of FUCHS joint venture ALHAMRANI FUCHS PETROLEUM Saudi-Arabia severely damaged – no injuries



31.07.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

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Production facility of FUCHS joint venture ALHAMRANI FUCHS PETROLEUM Saudi-Arabia severely damaged – no injuries

Mannheim/Germany, July 31, 2026 – The production facility of the FUCHS joint venture ALHAMRANI FUCHS PETROLEUM Saudi-Arabia in Yanbu on the Red Sea was affected by a fire on July 25, 2026, resulting in severe damage to the facility. No employees were injured. The safety of the employees remains the company’s highest priority.

The production and filling facilities have been severely damaged, and operations have been suspended until further notice. In the short term, the focus is on ensuring customer supply through alternative production and sourcing options. In parallel, planning for the reconstruction of the production facilities has begun.

FUCHS holds a 32% minority stake in ALHAMRANI FUCHS PETROLEUM. The joint venture contributed approximately 1.5% to the FUCHS Group's EBIT in the 2025 financial year.

FUCHS SE

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About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's almost 7,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.