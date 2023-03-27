27.03.2023 08:59:54

EQS-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO becomes a partner in the Black Forest Innovation sustainable innovation hub

The global PWO Group is stepping up its commitment to a sustainable industrial transformation and supporting strong local partners

 

Carlo Lazzarini (CEO): When it comes to sustainability, we think globally and act locally. Our sponsorship of the Black Forest Innovation Sustainability Forum and start-up accelerator is expanding our commitment to technological progress and a sustainable future. We are delighted to help shape the sustainable transformation of the region where the PWO Group has its origins through a constructive dialog and mutual learning.

 

  • The PWO Group is campaigning for a sustainable industrial transformation beyond the boundaries of its own business
  • We are actively getting involved in the Black Forest Innovation Hub and thereby promoting opportunities to share experiences and help shape a climate-friendly industrial region
  • We want to strengthen the global alliance for the Paris Agreement through a focused dialog with like-minded companies

 

Oberkirch/Valaské Meziíí/Kitchener/Puebla/Suzhou/ March 27, 2023. The PWO Group is to sponsor the Black Forest Innovation Sustainability Forum and start-up accelerator. The Black Forest Innovation network offers with regular events a platform for sharing experiences and cooperation between leading companies in the region in the field of sustainability.

 

We wish to contribute our wealth of experience in the sustainable transformation of a mid-market company to the dialog with other companies and start-ups in the region. This also includes technology partnerships and a continuous knowledge transfer with the ESG managers in charge. This way, we can accelerate the transformation into a climate-friendly mid-market together. The cooperation with actors in the fields of science and civil society as part of the network is also opening up new opportunities for PWO. In addition to the dialog with established local companies, the PWO Group also wishes to network more with start-ups.

 

PWO Group taking further action for green transformation

 

The sponsorship of Black Forest Innovation is another key component of our comprehensive sustainability strategy. Joining the Baden-Württemberg Climate Alliance in February 2023 similarly illustrated the PWO Groups commitment beyond the boundaries of its own business.

 

In order to enhance this dialog at a global level, we are a member of the United Nations Global Compact and a part of the SDG Ambition accelerator. In 2022, we made a commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for an absolute reduction of our Scope 1 & 2 and Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

 

PWO Group

The Executive Board

 

Contact:

Charlotte Frenzel

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+49 179 / 6904 237

charlotte.frenzel.ext.ma@pwo-group.com

 

Fabian Fastabend

Press Relations

+49 176 / 7078 9312 

fabian.fastabend.ext.ma@pwo-group.com

 

 

 

PWO Group profile

 

We are a global company in the mobility industry, and regard ourselves as an engineering house that takes the lead in shaping the environmentally friendly mobility of the future through innovations and is entirely independent of combustion engines.


With our expertise in climate-friendly lightweight construction, we are technology leaders, and combine economic efficiency with sustainability. We develop and produce sophisticated metal components and complex subsystems at the frontiers of what is technologically possible.


As a serious employer with informal structures at a global level, we are home to 3,000 employees at 8 locations on 3 continents.


Our actions are driven by inner motivation and conviction, which is why sustainability is one of the core values of our Group.

 

We see the need to meet the challenges of our time with innovative and sustainable concepts. But most of all, we aim to take the related opportunities.

 

Our corporate strategy is summed up in the slogan PEOPLE. PLANET. PROGRESS.

 


