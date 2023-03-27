EQS-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO becomes a partner in the Black Forest Innovation sustainable innovation hub

EQS-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO becomes a partner in the Black Forest Innovation sustainable innovation hub



27.03.2023 / 08:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The global PWO Group is stepping up its commitment to a sustainable industrial transformation and supporting strong local partners

Carlo Lazzarini (CEO): When it comes to sustainability, we think globally and act locally. Our sponsorship of the Black Forest Innovation Sustainability Forum and start-up accelerator is expanding our commitment to technological progress and a sustainable future. We are delighted to help shape the sustainable transformation of the region where the PWO Group has its origins through a constructive dialog and mutual learning.

The PWO Group is campaigning for a sustainable industrial transformation beyond the boundaries of its own business

We are actively getting involved in the Black Forest Innovation Hub and thereby promoting opportunities to share experiences and help shape a climate-friendly industrial region

We want to strengthen the global alliance for the Paris Agreement through a focused dialog with like-minded companies

Oberkirch/Valaské Meziíí/Kitchener/Puebla/Suzhou/ March 27, 2023. The PWO Group is to sponsor the Black Forest Innovation Sustainability Forum and start-up accelerator. The Black Forest Innovation network offers with regular events a platform for sharing experiences and cooperation between leading companies in the region in the field of sustainability.

We wish to contribute our wealth of experience in the sustainable transformation of a mid-market company to the dialog with other companies and start-ups in the region. This also includes technology partnerships and a continuous knowledge transfer with the ESG managers in charge. This way, we can accelerate the transformation into a climate-friendly mid-market together. The cooperation with actors in the fields of science and civil society as part of the network is also opening up new opportunities for PWO. In addition to the dialog with established local companies, the PWO Group also wishes to network more with start-ups.

PWO Group taking further action for green transformation

The sponsorship of Black Forest Innovation is another key component of our comprehensive sustainability strategy. Joining the Baden-Württemberg Climate Alliance in February 2023 similarly illustrated the PWO Groups commitment beyond the boundaries of its own business.

In order to enhance this dialog at a global level, we are a member of the United Nations Global Compact and a part of the SDG Ambition accelerator. In 2022, we made a commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for an absolute reduction of our Scope 1 & 2 and Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

PWO Group

The Executive Board

Contact:

Charlotte Frenzel

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+49 179 / 6904 237

charlotte.frenzel.ext.ma@pwo-group.com

Fabian Fastabend

Press Relations

+49 176 / 7078 9312

fabian.fastabend.ext.ma@pwo-group.com