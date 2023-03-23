23.03.2023 12:39:40

EQS-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO Supervisory Board meeting to approve financial statements

EQS-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO Supervisory Board meeting to approve financial statements

23.03.2023 / 12:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Carlo Lazzarini (CEO): 2022 was a very successful year for the PWO Group. Among all the successes, the new sales markets that we tapped are particularly noteworthy. In our traditional business, we support our customers by providing efficient solutions that help them achieve their decarbonization goals. Now, we aim to make an even greater contribution to reducing the overall use of fossil fuels on our planet in the future.

 

  • Provisional figures for fiscal 2022 confirmed
  • Dividend of EUR 1.65 per share (previous year: EUR 1.50) to be proposed to Annual General Meeting
  • Refinancing agreements were concluded that have a significantly higher volume than before

 

Oberkirch / Valaské Meziíí / Kitchener / Puebla / Suzhou / Oberkirch, March 23, 2023 The Supervisory Board of Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG reviewed, discussed and approved the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for fiscal 2022 at its meeting today. The annual financial statements of Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG have thus been adopted. The provisional figures for fiscal 2022 reported on March 7, 2023 are confirmed.

The PWO Groups key performance indicators developed as follows in fiscal 2022:

 

  • Revenue: EUR 530.8 million (previous year: EUR 404.3 million)
  • EBIT before currency effects: EUR 27.5 million (previous year: EUR 22.1 million)
  • Capital expenditure: EUR 19.8 million (previous year: EUR 16.2 million)
  • Free cash flow: EUR -5.8 million (previous year: EUR 4.9 million)
  • Equity ratio: 37.8% (December 31, 2021: 33.6%)
  • Net leverage ratio: 2.3 years (December 31, 2021: 2.2 years)
  • Lifetime volume of new business: Around EUR 890 million (previous year: around EUR 570 million)

 

Due to positive business development, we will propose a dividend of EUR 1.65 per share to the Annual General Meeting. In the previous year, a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share was distributed.

 

We are also pleased to announce that we have concluded a new syndicated loan with a volume of EUR 155 million and a term of 3 years plus an extension option for up to 2 years. The signing of another bilateral loan of EUR 10 million is currently being implemented. With these agreements, the existing syndicated credit facility of EUR 110 million and bilateral credit facilities of EUR 20 million are being replaced ahead of their maturity in the third quarter of 2023.

 

Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer (CFO): We have replaced existing financing agreements early and with a considerably higher volume. As such, we have succeeded in securing financing for the Groups growth trajectory while also creating scope to allow us to seize additional future opportunities for profitable growth.

 

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG

The Executive Board

 

Contact:

Charlotte Frenzel

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+49 179 / 6904 237

charlotte.frenzel.ext.ma@pwo-group.com

 

 

 

 

 

PWO Group profile

 

We are a global company in the mobility industry, and regard ourselves as an engineering house that takes the lead in shaping the environmentally friendly mobility of the future through innovations and is entirely independent of combustion engines.

 

With our expertise in climate-friendly lightweight construction, we are technology leaders, and combine economic efficiency with sustainability. We develop and produce sophisticated metal components and complex subsystems at the frontiers of what is technologically possible.

 

As a serious employer with informal structures at a global level, we are home to 3,000 employees at 8 locations on 3 continents.

 

Our actions are driven by inner motivation and conviction, which is why sustainability is one of the core values of our Group.

 

We see the need to meet the challenges of our time with innovative and sustainable concepts. But most of all, we aim to take the related opportunities.

 

Our corporate strategy is summed up in the slogan PEOPLE. PLANET. PROGRESS.

 


23.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7802 84-844
Fax: +49 (0)7802 84-789
E-mail: ir@progress-werk.de
Internet: www.progress-werk.de
ISIN: DE0006968001
WKN: 696800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1590631

 
End of News EQS News Service

1590631  23.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1590631&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Progress-Werk Oberkirch AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Progress-Werk Oberkirch AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG 31,00 1,31% Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus - DAX tiefer - Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer
Der ATX zeigt sich an der heimischen Börse im Minus. Der DAX präsentiert sich am Freitag leichter. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen