EQS-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO Supervisory Board meeting to approve financial statements

EQS-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO Supervisory Board meeting to approve financial statements



23.03.2023 / 12:39 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Carlo Lazzarini (CEO): 2022 was a very successful year for the PWO Group. Among all the successes, the new sales markets that we tapped are particularly noteworthy. In our traditional business, we support our customers by providing efficient solutions that help them achieve their decarbonization goals. Now, we aim to make an even greater contribution to reducing the overall use of fossil fuels on our planet in the future.

Provisional figures for fiscal 2022 confirmed

Dividend of EUR 1.65 per share (previous year: EUR 1.50) to be proposed to Annual General Meeting

Refinancing agreements were concluded that have a significantly higher volume than before

Oberkirch / Valaské Meziíí / Kitchener / Puebla / Suzhou / Oberkirch, March 23, 2023 The Supervisory Board of Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG reviewed, discussed and approved the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for fiscal 2022 at its meeting today. The annual financial statements of Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG have thus been adopted. The provisional figures for fiscal 2022 reported on March 7, 2023 are confirmed.

The PWO Groups key performance indicators developed as follows in fiscal 2022:

Revenue: EUR 530.8 million (previous year: EUR 404.3 million)

EBIT before currency effects: EUR 27.5 million (previous year: EUR 22.1 million)

Capital expenditure: EUR 19.8 million (previous year: EUR 16.2 million)

Free cash flow: EUR -5.8 million (previous year: EUR 4.9 million)

Equity ratio: 37.8% (December 31, 2021: 33.6%)

Net leverage ratio: 2.3 years (December 31, 2021: 2.2 years)

Lifetime volume of new business: Around EUR 890 million (previous year: around EUR 570 million)

Due to positive business development, we will propose a dividend of EUR 1.65 per share to the Annual General Meeting. In the previous year, a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share was distributed.

We are also pleased to announce that we have concluded a new syndicated loan with a volume of EUR 155 million and a term of 3 years plus an extension option for up to 2 years. The signing of another bilateral loan of EUR 10 million is currently being implemented. With these agreements, the existing syndicated credit facility of EUR 110 million and bilateral credit facilities of EUR 20 million are being replaced ahead of their maturity in the third quarter of 2023.

Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer (CFO): We have replaced existing financing agreements early and with a considerably higher volume. As such, we have succeeded in securing financing for the Groups growth trajectory while also creating scope to allow us to seize additional future opportunities for profitable growth.

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG

The Executive Board

Contact:

Charlotte Frenzel

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+49 179 / 6904 237

charlotte.frenzel.ext.ma@pwo-group.com