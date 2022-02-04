EQS-News: Proposal to the ALSO AGM: Incorporating ESG in the Articles of Association

EQS-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Proposal to the ALSO AGM: Incorporating ESG in the Articles of Association



Emmen, Switzerland, 4. February 2022

Proposal to the ALSO AGM:

Incorporating ESG in the Articles of Association



It is part of the Technology Provider's long-term strategy to constantly improve its results not only in economic terms, but also in the areas of ecology, social and governance (ESG). This is reflected in a wide range of initiatives, from solar panels installed on ALSO buildings in Finland and Switzerland last year to the digital scout that helps children and parents to safely and successfully manage their digital lives. In Sustainalytics' latest ESG Risk Rating, ALSO therefore ranks 81st out of a total of over 15,000 companies assessed, making ESG a "negligible risk", the lowest risk category, for the company. Now it is going one step further, incorporating ESG criteria in its Articles of Association. To support and monitor the implementation, a Sustainability/ESG Committee consisting of internal and external experts will be formed to complement the existing Audit Committee.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): "Over the past eleven years, we have developed an assessment system for measuring our sustainable performance and implemented it in the organisation. The results have been communicated in our Annual Reports, and since last year in a separate ESG report due to the steadily increasing volume. We had to develop a lot ourselves and unfortunately there still is no binding regulation from the legislators. Together with the experts of the Sustainability Committee, we now want to work on additional areas and thus continue to drive sustainable, profitable growth."

Contact ALSO Holding AG:

Beate Flamm

SVP Sustainable Change

E-mail: beate.flamm@also.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 28 countries in Europe and in a total of 94 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem offers around 110 000 resellers hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1340 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities comprise Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit: https://also.com.



About Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a familyequity business model. The group invests its own equity in "special opportunities" with a focus on mediumsized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com.