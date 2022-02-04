EQS-News: Proposal to the ALSO AGM: Incorporating ESG in the Articles of Association

|
Proposal to the ALSO AGM: Incorporating ESG in the Articles of Association
Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): "Over the past eleven years, we have developed an assessment system for measuring our sustainable performance and implemented it in the organisation. The results have been communicated in our Annual Reports, and since last year in a separate ESG report due to the steadily increasing volume. We had to develop a lot ourselves and unfortunately there still is no binding regulation from the legislators. Together with the experts of the Sustainability Committee, we now want to work on additional areas and thus continue to drive sustainable, profitable growth."
Contact ALSO Holding AG:
ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 28 countries in Europe and in a total of 94 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem offers around 110 000 resellers hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1340 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities comprise Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit: https://also.com.
