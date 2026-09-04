EQS-News: PSI Annual General Meeting Elects New Members to the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel

PSI Annual General Meeting Elects New Members to the Supervisory Board



04.09.2026 / 08:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PSI Annual General Meeting Elects New Members to the Supervisory Board

Peter Walter Herweck Elected as New Chairman



Berlin, September 4, 2026 – By resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on September 2, 2026, Peter Walter Herweck, Max Fowinkel, and Michael Kunz were elected to the Supervisory Board of PSI Software SE. Peter Walter Herweck was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the subsequent constituent meeting. The six-member Supervisory Board also includes Dr. Patrick Wittenberg and employee representatives Ingo Fick and Uwe Seidel.



Peter Walter Herweck has over 40 years of experience in energy management, industrial automation, and industrial software, including nearly a decade as a member of the Executive Board and CEO of publicly traded corporations such as Schneider Electric SE, as well as Chief Strategy Officer of Siemens AG. After completing an apprenticeship and earning a degree in electrical and automation engineering, he earned an MBA from Wake Forest University and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. His professional career includes stints at Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in Japan and various leadership positions at Siemens AG in Germany, China, and the U.S., before serving as CEO of Schneider Electric from 2023 to November 2024.



Max Fowinkel has been with the Warburg Pincus Group for 20 years, more than ten of which as a partner. He advises the Warburg Pincus Funds primarily on growth investments in the software and technology sectors. He studied industrial engineering at the Technical University of Berlin and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. Having worked for the Warburg Pincus Group for 20 years, he is currently Managing Director of Warburg Pincus Deutschland GmbH in Berlin and a member of the advisory board for several active portfolio companies of the Warburg Pincus Funds.



Michael Kunz has 35 years of experience in providing tax advisory services for private equity transactions. He studied business administration at the University of Mannheim and began his professional career in 1988 at Arthur Andersen. Following the merger of Arthur Andersen with EY in 2002, he served as a partner at , working as a tax advisor and certified public accountant, most recently as Private Equity Markets Leader for Germany. Since 2020, he has been advising private equity funds and their portfolio companies on transactions and restructurings through MK PE Consult GmbH, which he founded. In this capacity, Michael Kunz also serves as a member of the advisory board for several active investments of the Warburg Pincus Funds.



The previous Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Prof. Dr. Uwe Hack, as well as Supervisory Board members Professor Dr.-Ing. Wilhelm Jaroni and Dr. Georg Tacke, had resigned from their positions on the Supervisory Board effective at the end of this year’s Annual General Meeting, making new elections necessary. The management of PSI Software SE wishes them all the best for the future and thanks them for their great dedication and their contributions to the further development of PSI.



The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with nearly 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 in process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, production and logistics by combining AI methods with industry-proven optimization methods. These innovative industry products can be operated on-premises or in the cloud. www.psi.de



Contact:



PSI Software SE

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Germany



Phone: +49 30 2801-2727

Email: KPierschke@psi.de

04.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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