EQS-News: PSI postpones the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements to May 2026

EQS-News: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Miscellaneous

PSI postpones the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements to May 2026



29.04.2026 / 13:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PSI postpones the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements to May 2026



Berlin, April 29, 2026 - The publication of the audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements of PSI Software SE, which was most recently scheduled for late April 2026, will be postponed until May 2026.



The reason for the postponement is that, for formal reasons, the audit cannot be completed until the final outstanding condition of the tender offer by Warburg Pincus to the shareholders of PSI has been fulfilled. This refers to the approval of the transaction under investment control regulations by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, which PSI expects to receive shortly.



As previously communicated, the financial results for the 2025 fiscal year are in line with expectations and have been reviewed by the auditor.



PSI will publish the audited annual and consolidated financial statements without delay and convene the Annual General Meeting. PSI will announce the exact publication date as soon as it has been determined.



The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with more than 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, production and logistics by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products can be operated on-premises or in the cloud. www.psi.de



Contact:



PSI Software SE

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Germany



Phone: +49 30 2801-2727

E-mail: kpierschke@psi.de

29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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