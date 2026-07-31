EQS-News: PSI reports growth in order intake and revenues in the second quarter

EQS-News: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

PSI reports growth in order intake and revenues in the second quarter



31.07.2026 / 09:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PSI reports growth in order intake and revenues in the second quarter

- New orders of 69 million euros in the second quarter, up 32.7% from the same period last year

- Revenues in the second quarter rose 10.7% year-over-year to 71.9 million euros

- Second-quarter earnings improved but continued to be impacted by transformation costs



Key Figures (KEUR) Jan. 1 – June 30, 2026 Jan. 1 – June 30, 2025 Change Revenues 138,411 132,896 +4.1 % Adjusted EBIT -1,150 3,514 >100 % EBIT -4,768 2,105 >100 % Group net result -10,010 -1,428 >100 % Earnings per share (EUR) -0.64 -0.09 >100 %



Berlin, July 31, 2026 – The PSI Group increased its consolidated revenues by 4.1% to 138.4 million euros in the first half of 2026 (June 30, 2025: 132.9 million euros). In the second quarter of 2026, revenues rose by 10.7% to 71.9 million euros (April 1–June 30, 2025: 65.0 million euros). Adjusted EBIT, which excludes restructuring and transaction-related costs, was positive at 3.4 million euros in the second quarter, as was unadjusted EBIT at 1.1 million euros (April 1–June 30, 2025: adjusted EBIT: 1.4 million euros, EBIT: -0.04 million euros). In the first half of the year, both adjusted EBIT (-1.2 million euros) and EBIT (-4.8 million euros) were negative (June 30, 2025: adjusted EBIT: 3.5 million euros, EBIT: 2.1 million euros). Accordingly, consolidated net income was -10.0 million euros (June 30, 2025: -1.4 million euros). Order intake improved by 32.7% in the second quarter to 69 million euros (April 1–June 30, 2025: 52 million euros); in the first half of the year, it was 15.2% below the prior-year figure at 178 million euros (June 30, 2025: 210 million euros). The order backlog was 5.8% below the prior-year figure at 194 million euros (June 30, 2025: 206 million euros).



The Grid & Energy Management segment improved compared with the first quarter, achieving 18.4% higher revenues of 72.3 million euros (June 30, 2025: 61.1 million euros) and an operating profit of 1.6 million euros (June 30, 2025: 2.1 million euros).



The Process Industries & Metals segment continued to be affected by the economic environment in Europe, resulting in a 13.6% decline in revenues to 30.5 million euros (June 30, 2025: 35.3 million euros). Despite an improvement in the second quarter, the segment’s operating result was negative at -2.8 million euros (June 30, 2025: 0.9 million euros).



Revenues in the Discrete Manufacturing segment were 16.1 million euros, down 3.4% from the prior-year figure (June 30, 2025: 16.7 million euros). Operating income was negative at -3.1 million euros due to expenses related to the cloud and SaaS transformation (June 30, 2025: 0.4 million euros).



The Logistics segment increased revenues by 13.9% to 19.4 million euros (June 30, 2025: 17.1 million euros). Operating result improved in the second quarter but remained slightly negative at -0.5 million euros due to expenses related to the cloud and SaaS transformation (June 30, 2025: 0.6 million euros).



The number of employees in the Group decreased to 2,241 (June 30, 2025: 2,351) because of the cost-cutting program initiated in the second quarter of 2025. Cash flow from operating activities was negative at -5.4 million euros (June 30, 2025: 7.6 million euros). Cash and cash equivalents decreased to 24.1 million euros compared to the end of 2025 (December 31, 2025: 27.3 million euros), while current financial liabilities rose to 31.0 million euros (December 31, 2025: 18.5 million euros).



On July 1, 2026, Warburg Pincus announced that all conditions of the voluntary public tender offer to PSI shareholders had been met. In July 2026, PSI carried out a cash capital increase that was fully subscribed by Zest Bidco GmbH, the bid company behind the voluntary tender offer, thus providing PSI with fresh funds of approximately 29 million euros.



Against the backing of improved revenue and earnings performance in the second quarter, PSI continues to target growth in order intake and revenues of approximately 10% for 2026, as well as an EBIT margin of approximately 4% adjusted for one-time expenses, despite economic uncertainties.



The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with nearly 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 in process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, production and logistics by combining AI methods with industry-proven optimization methods. These innovative industry products can be operated on-premises or in the cloud. www.psi.de



Contact:



PSI Software SE

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Germany



Phone: +49 30 2801-2727

Email: kpierschke@psi.de