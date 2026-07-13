EQS-News: PSI reports one-time expenses and growth in new orders and revenues in 2025

EQS-News: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

PSI reports one-time expenses and growth in new orders and revenues in 2025



13.07.2026 / 15:50 CET/CEST

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PSI reports one-time expenses and growth in new orders and revenues in 2025

- New orders of 322 million euros, up 25.3% from the previous year

- Revenues increased by 9.5% to 285.5 million euros

- Adjusted EBIT margin of 4.1% in line with expectations



Key Figures (KEUR) Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2025 Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2024 Change Revenues 285,527 260,838 +9.5% Adjusted EBIT 11,734 -15,244 >100% EBIT -20,980 -15,244 -37.6% Group net result -31,644 -20,956 -51.0% Earnings per share (EUR) -2.04 -1.35 -51.1%



Berlin, July 13, 2026 – The PSI Group returned to a growth trajectory in 2025 and largely achieved its targets. Group revenues in 2025 were 285.5 million euros, up 9.5% from the previous year (2024: 260.8 million euros). Annual recurring revenue from maintenance, upgrade, and SaaS contracts rose to 112.1 million euros compared to the previous year (2024: 106.0 million euros). The PSI Group’s adjusted operating result was positive at 11.7 million euros (2024: -15.2 million euros). The unadjusted operating result (EBIT), which also includes costs for restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, and costs related to the takeover offer made by Warburg Pincus, was significantly negative at -21.0 million euros (2024: -15.2 million euros). New orders totaled 322 million euros, up 25.3% from the previous year (2024: 257 million euros). Despite the sale of the Mobility division at the beginning of the year, the order backlog at year-end increased by 3.9% to 158 million euros (December 31, 2024: 152 million euros).



In the Grid & Energy Management segment, revenues increased by 21.9% to 140.9 million euros (2024: 115.6 million euros), accounting for 49.4% of Group revenues. Of the segment’s revenues, 56.9 million euros or 40.4% of segment revenues came from annually recurring revenue. Operating income improved to -6.4 million euros (2024: -14.8 million euros), although it was impacted by restructuring costs.



The second largest segment, Process Industries & Metals, increased revenues by 11.0% to 72.9 million euros (2024: 65.7 million euros), representing 25.5% of Group revenues. Of these revenues, 20.3 million euros were attributable to annually recurring revenue (27.9% of segment revenue). Operating income improved to 4.3 million euros (2024: 1.2 million euros). As in the previous year, the North American business was a key driver.



The Discrete Manufacturing segment was successful in acquiring new customers and achieved revenues of 35.5 million euros, an increase of 18.3% (2024: 31.4 million euros). The segment’s revenues thus accounted for 12.4% of Group revenues. Of the segment’s revenues, 18.5 million euros (52.1% of segment revenues) came from annually recurring revenue. Despite expenses related to the new cloud-/SaaS-based MES product, the operating result was only slightly negative at -0.3 million euros (2024: 0.4 million euros).



The Logistics segment generated revenues of 33.4 million euros, up 6.3% (2024: 30.0 million euros). As a result, the segment’s revenues accounted for 11.7% of Group revenues, while annual recurring revenue in this segment reached 14.5 million euros, representing 43.4% of segment revenues. The Logistics segment also invested in a new cloud-/SaaS-based product version and reported an operating result that decreased to -0.2 million euros (2024: 0.7 million euros).



The number of employees in the Group decreased by 54 to 2,380 employees (Dec. 31, 2024: 2,434). Cash flow from operating activities improved to 12.0 million euros (December 31, 2024: -19.7 million euros). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 27.3 million euros, up from the previous year (December 31, 2024: 26.5 million euros), while current financial liabilities decreased to 18.5 million euros (December 31, 2024: 21.1 million euros).



On July 1, 2026, Warburg Pincus announced that all conditions of the voluntary public tender offer to PSI shareholders had been met. This marked an important milestone in the implementation of the strategic partnership, enabling PSI to accelerate its investments in innovation and the scalability of its business model.



Despite economic uncertainties and the continued high demand for investment, PSI is aiming for growth in order intake and revenue of approximately 10% in 2026 and an EBIT margin of approximately 4%, adjusted for one-time expenses. Following the publication of its annual and consolidated financial statements, PSI will now convene its annual shareholders’ meeting, which will take place on September 2, 2026, in Berlin.



The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 in process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, production and logistics by combining AI methods with industry-proven optimization methods. These innovative industry products can be operated on-premises or in the cloud. www.psi.de



Contact:



PSI Software SE

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Germany



Phone: +49 30 2801-2727

Email: kpierschke@psi.de