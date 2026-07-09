EQS-News: Publication of a resolution of the Annual General Meeting pursuant to Section 119 Para 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with Section 3 Para 1 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018

EQS-News: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Publication of a resolution of the Annual General Meeting pursuant to Section 119 Para 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with Section 3 Para 1 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018



09.07.2026 / 14:44 CET/CEST

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Publication of a resolution of the Annual General Meeting pursuant to Section 119 Para 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with Section 3 Para 1 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018

The ordinary Annual General Meeting of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft held on July 9, 2026 adopted the following resolution in relation to the tenth (10) item of the agenda (Resolution on the authorization of the Management Board to utilize the Company’s treasury stock or dispose of it also by other means than via the stock exchange or a public offering for any legally permissible purpose and to also exclude the general purchasing possibility of the shareholders ("exclusion of subscription rights")).

The Management Board was authorized, according to Section 65 (1b) Stock Corporation Act for a period of five years from the adoption of the resolution, therefore, until and including July 8, 2031, with the consent of the Supervisory Board and without a further resolution by the General Meeting, to dispose of or utilize stock repurchased or already held by the Company also in other ways than via the stock exchange or through public offering, in particular

to grant treasury shares to employees, senior employees and/or members of the Company’s Management Board or the management boards of its affiliates including for purposes of share transfer programs, in particular stock options, long term incentive plans or other stock ownership plans, to deliver treasury shares under convertible bonds issued by the Company, as consideration for the acquisition of businesses, equity interests or other assets, and for any other legally permissible purpose,

and to exclude the general purchasing possibility of the shareholders (exclusion of subscription rights). This authorization may be exercised in total or partially and also in several tranches and for several purposes.

Leoben-Hinterberg, July 2026

The Management Board