AT & S Aktie
WKN: 96998 / ISIN: AT0000969985
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09.07.2026 14:44:03
EQS-News: Publication of a resolution of the Annual General Meeting pursuant to Section 119 Para 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with Section 3 Para 1 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018
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EQS-News: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Publication of a resolution of the Annual General Meeting pursuant to Section 119 Para 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with Section 3 Para 1 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018
The ordinary Annual General Meeting of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft held on July 9, 2026 adopted the following resolution in relation to the tenth (10) item of the agenda (Resolution on the authorization of the Management Board to utilize the Company’s treasury stock or dispose of it also by other means than via the stock exchange or a public offering for any legally permissible purpose and to also exclude the general purchasing possibility of the shareholders ("exclusion of subscription rights")).
The Management Board was authorized, according to Section 65 (1b) Stock Corporation Act for a period of five years from the adoption of the resolution, therefore, until and including July 8, 2031, with the consent of the Supervisory Board and without a further resolution by the General Meeting, to dispose of or utilize stock repurchased or already held by the Company also in other ways than via the stock exchange or through public offering, in particular
and to exclude the general purchasing possibility of the shareholders (exclusion of subscription rights). This authorization may be exercised in total or partially and also in several tranches and for several purposes.
Leoben-Hinterberg, July 2026
The Management Board
09.07.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
|Fabriksgasse 13
|8700 Leoben
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (1) 3842200-0
|E-mail:
|ir@ats.net
|Internet:
|www.ats.net
|ISIN:
|AT0000969985, AT0000A09S02
|WKN:
|922230
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2363538
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2363538 09.07.2026 CET/CEST
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