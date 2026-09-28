EQS-News: Publication of the 2026 Half-Year Financial Report

EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

Publication of the 2026 Half-Year Financial Report



28.09.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CORPORATE NEWS | LIBERO football finance AG Frankfurt am Main, 28 September 2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of this announcement. Publication of the 2026 Half-Year Financial Report LIBERO football finance AG announces the publication of its 2026 half-year financial report: LIBERO football finance AG closed the first half of 2026 with a result of -310.9 TEUR (-346.8 TEUR in the first half of 2025). For the full year 2026, a result in the range of -50 TEUR to -600 TEUR is expected. Due to uncertainties still surrounding individual projects, it is not currently possible to provide a more precise figure. In 2025, the net loss for the year amounted to -886 TEUR due to only marginal revenue. For the current financial year 2026, the company will continue to implement its realigned corporate strategy as an international specialist and innovator in the operation of a marketplace for football financing and other services for football clubs, as well as an investor in the football sector, with the aim of achieving a sustainable increase in the company’s value and thus securing economic success. The 2026 half-year report will be available for download on the company’s website from approximately 09:00. Location: https://libero-football-finance.com/de/investors/ Contact: Dr Dirk Rogowski, Member of the Executive Board, dr@lff.ag About LIBERO football finance AG Listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

LIBERO football finance AG (ISIN: DE000A161N22) specialises in providing comprehensive support to football clubs on all matters relating to financing and profitability, and offers a full range of advisory services covering all economic aspects of professional football clubs. Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These are statements that do not describe past events. Such statements in this press release relate, amongst other things, to LIBERO’s expected future business performance, anticipated efficiency gains and synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for increasing LIBERO’s value, as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and disclosures. These forward-looking statements are based on the Management Board’s current plans, expectations, estimates and forecasts. They depend on a number of assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the state of the financial markets in Germany, Europe, the USA and other regions in which LIBERO generates a significant proportion of its revenue and holds a significant proportion of its assets; the price performance of assets and the development of market volatility; the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model; the reliability of its risk management principles, procedures and methods; risks arising from changes in legislation; and other risks. Forward-looking statements are therefore valid only on the date on which they are made. LIBERO is under no obligation to update or amend the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this announcement.

Contact:

Dr. Dirk Rogowski

dr@Libero-football-finance.com Contact:Dr. Dirk Rogowskidr@Libero-football-finance.com

28.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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