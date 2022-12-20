|
20.12.2022 10:15:10
EQS-News: publity AG achieves leasing success for LES3 office property in Eschborn
|
EQS-News: publity AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
publity AG achieves leasing success for LES3 office property in Eschborn
Frankfurt/Main, 20 December 2022 As asset manager, publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) has achieved leasing successes in the LES3 office property it manages in Eschborn near Frankfurt am Main. The automotive supplier Continental and the telecommunications company Cisco Systems have extended their leases in LES3, which is part of the existing portfolio of publity subsidiary PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850). Continental has leased 9,000 square meters of space in LES3 and extended its lease until October 2026. Cisco Systems has extended its existing lease through July 2028.
The leased space is 6,000 square feet. LES3's overall occupancy rate is 100 percent and the average remaining lease term is now 4.6 years. The office property has been in the PREOS portfolio since 2020.
Frank Schneider, CEO of publity: "The leasing successes illustrate our active work as an asset manager with our real estate portfolio. Even in an overall challenging economic environment, success can be achieved in this way."
About publity
Press Contact:
20.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|publity AG
|Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
|60306 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|0341 26178710
|Fax:
|0341 2617832
|E-mail:
|info@publity.de
|Internet:
|www.publity.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
|WKN:
|697250, A169GM
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1517613
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1517613 20.12.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu publity AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu publity AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|publity AG
|28,10
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX könnte von starken Vorgaben profitieren -- DAX vor freundlichem Start -- Asiens Börsen fahren mehrheitlich Gewinne ein
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt könnten zum Handelsauftakt am Donnerstag leichte Gewinne das Bild prägen. Auch der DAX zeigt sich vorbörslich höher. In Fernost herrscht mehrheitlich Kauflaune vor.