17.08.2023 12:50:05
EQS-News: publity AG: Annual General Meeting approves capital increase and issue of bonus shares with a large majority decision
publity AG: Annual General Meeting approves capital increase and issue of bonus shares with a large majority decision
Furthermore, at the shareholders' meeting and with a large majority decision, Thomas Olek was elected to the Supervisory Board of publity AG. The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting can be found under the following link: https://www.publity.org/en/investor-relations-en/#general-meetings-2023
About publity
publity AG ("publity") is a green asset manager with a focus on office properties in Germany. With many years of real estate expertise resulting from more than 1,100 successful transactions, publity combines experience and passion for sustainable, ESG-compliant properties. When developing and redesigning ESG-compliant real estate, publity takes a holistic approach that includes environmental aspects, innovative and social design options for working environments and a high degree of digitization. As a result, the office properties managed by publity have already been internationally certified several times for their excellent ESG standards. publity is one of the most active players in the German office real estate market and also benefits from a sustainable network and its own high-grade digitization of data on the German office real estate portfolio and individual properties. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock exchange segment of Deutsche Börse.
Press Contact:
Finanzpresse und Investor Relations:
17.08.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|publity AG
|Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
|60306 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|0341 26178710
|Fax:
|0341 2617832
|E-mail:
|info@publity.de
|Internet:
|www.publity.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
|WKN:
|697250, A169GM
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1706043
End of News
EQS News Service
1706043 17.08.2023 CET/CEST
