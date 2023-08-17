17.08.2023 12:50:05

EQS-News: publity AG: Annual General Meeting approves capital increase and issue of bonus shares with a large majority decision

Frankfurt am Main, August 17, 2023 The shareholders of publity AG (publity, ISIN DE0006972508) voted by a large majority to approve all items on the agenda at yesterday's Annual General Meeting. Among other things, a capital increase from company funds was approved with a clear majority of 99.99%. As a result, the company's share capital increases from EUR 14,876,456 to EUR 16,736,013 through the conversion of a partial amount of EUR 1,859,557 from the capital reserve. The new 1,859,557 shares will be issued to shareholders as bonus shares at a ratio of 8:1 and will be entitled to participate retrospectively as of January 1, 2023.

Furthermore, at the shareholders' meeting and with a large majority decision, Thomas Olek was elected to the Supervisory Board of publity AG. The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting can be found under the following link: https://www.publity.org/en/investor-relations-en/#general-meetings-2023

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is a green asset manager with a focus on office properties in Germany. With many years of real estate expertise resulting from more than 1,100 successful transactions, publity combines experience and passion for sustainable, ESG-compliant properties. When developing and redesigning ESG-compliant real estate, publity takes a holistic approach that includes environmental aspects, innovative and social design options for working environments and a high degree of digitization. As a result, the office properties managed by publity have already been internationally certified several times for their excellent ESG standards. publity is one of the most active players in the German office real estate market and also benefits from a sustainable network and its own high-grade digitization of data on the German office real estate portfolio and individual properties. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock exchange segment of Deutsche Börse.

 

Press Contact:

Finanzpresse und Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
E-Mail: publity@edicto.de


Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
