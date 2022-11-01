|
EQS-News: publity AG: Bondholders resolve adjustment of the terms and conditions of the existing corporate bond 2020/2025
publity AG: Bondholders resolve adjustment of the terms and conditions of the existing corporate bond 2020/2025
Frankfurt/Main,01 November 2022 The bondholders of the previous publity corporate bond 2020/2025 (ISIN: DE000A254RV3) have resolved an adjustment of the bond terms by means of a vote without a meeting. Among other things, the term of the bonds was extended. Final maturity is now December 19, 2027, previously June 19, 2025, and the interest rate will increase from 5.50% to 6.25% from June 19, 2023. In addition, the issuer is granted the option of early redemption of all or part of the bonds. This can be exercised after prior notice on any date chosen, but no earlier than December 19, 2025. From this date until December 18, 2026, the corresponding redemption would be at 102% of the nominal amount. From December 19, 2026 to December 18, 2027, the early redemption would be at 101%. The amended terms and conditions of the now corporate bond 2020/2027 are available on the publity website in the Investor Relations section. With the adjustment of the bond terms, publity synchronizes the financial structure with the planned new corporate bond 2022/2027 (see ad hoc dated October 7, 2022), which is to have an identical final maturity and interest rate.
About publity
publity AG (publity) is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse..
