|
30.09.2022 10:31:00
EQS-News: publity AG continues with operational strength in the first half of 2022: Net profit for the period rises to EUR 5.2 million
|
EQS-News: publity AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Miscellaneous
publity AG continues with operational strength in the first half of 2022: Net profit for the period rises to EUR 5.2 million
Frankfurt/Main, 30.09.2022 publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) has again achieved a strong operating performance in the first half of 2022. EBIT according to German Commercial Code (HGB) accounting rose by 28 % to around EUR 6.4 million compared to the same period last year, while net income for the period increased by 12 % to EUR 5.2 million. Turnover amounted to around EUR 10 million in the first half of 2022, compared to EUR 11.5 million in the first half of 2021.
The first half of 2022 at publity was characterised by numerous transactions in the office real estate market. The asset manager succeeded in selling, among other things, a property of just under 13,000 square metres in a central location in Mülheim (Ruhr). Additionally, a property in Leonberg with a total rental area of almost 6,000 square metres and a stable tenant structure was successfully sold. Successful lettings were also achieved, among others, for an office property in Bielefeld.
Based on the successful first half of 2022, publity continues to expect a strong operational performance for the year.
The semi-annual report will be available in the course of the day at the following link www.publity.org/de/investor-relations/.
For the 2021 financial year, publity confirms the published preliminary figures (see ad hoc notification dated 13 September 2022). Please find the Annual Report 2021 here: www.publity.org/de/investor-relations/#finanzkalender-finanzbericht
About publity
publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.
Press Contact:
edicto GmbH
30.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|publity AG
|Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
|60306 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|0341 26178710
|Fax:
|0341 2617832
|E-mail:
|info@publity.de
|Internet:
|www.publity.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
|WKN:
|697250, A169GM
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1453877
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1453877 30.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu publity AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu publity AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|publity AG
|28,70
|-0,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBemühungen um Kursstabilisierung: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen unter Druck -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handelswoche in Rot
Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag in Rot. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen erholt ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen verloren auch am letzten Handelstag der insgesamt schwachen Woche an Wert.