EQS-News: publity AG continues with operational strength in the first half of 2022: Net profit for the period rises to EUR 5.2 million

publity AG continues with operational strength in the first half of 2022: Net profit for the period rises to EUR 5.2 million

Turnover of around EUR 10 million in the first half of 2022 (previous year: EUR 11.5 million)

Strong transaction business in office properties

Outlook 2022: Continuation of growth strategy and continued operational strength expected

Operating earnings (EBIT) in the first half of 2022 at around EUR 6.4 million (previous year: EUR 5 million)

Frankfurt/Main, 30.09.2022 publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) has again achieved a strong operating performance in the first half of 2022. EBIT according to German Commercial Code (HGB) accounting rose by 28 % to around EUR 6.4 million compared to the same period last year, while net income for the period increased by 12 % to EUR 5.2 million. Turnover amounted to around EUR 10 million in the first half of 2022, compared to EUR 11.5 million in the first half of 2021.

The first half of 2022 at publity was characterised by numerous transactions in the office real estate market. The asset manager succeeded in selling, among other things, a property of just under 13,000 square metres in a central location in Mülheim (Ruhr). Additionally, a property in Leonberg with a total rental area of almost 6,000 square metres and a stable tenant structure was successfully sold. Successful lettings were also achieved, among others, for an office property in Bielefeld.

Based on the successful first half of 2022, publity continues to expect a strong operational performance for the year.

The semi-annual report will be available in the course of the day at the following link www.publity.org/de/investor-relations/.

For the 2021 financial year, publity confirms the published preliminary figures (see ad hoc notification dated 13 September 2022). Please find the Annual Report 2021 here: www.publity.org/de/investor-relations/#finanzkalender-finanzbericht

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.

