22.12.2022 09:45:59
EQS-News: publity AG examines strategic options for further growth
publity AG examines strategic options for further growth
Frankfurt am Main, 22 December 2022 As part of their international growth strategy, publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) has mandated Weichs Management Consultants to explore the market in order to seize opportunities for further corporate growth. This includes among others the possibility of acquisitions of asset managers. The market exploration is still at an early stage. publity will inform about further developments accordingly.
Frank Schneider, CEO of publity: "We want to further accelerate our growth course and play an active role in the consolidation of the asset management market in Germany. Attractive opportunities are currently available that will allow us to further expand our strong position."
About publity
publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specializing in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from acquisition, through development, to the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry as well as with the work-out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions swiftly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as a co-investor in joint venture transactions and acquires real estate for its own portfolio. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock market segment of Deutsche Börse.
