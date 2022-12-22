EQS-News: publity AG examines strategic options for further growth

Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
publity AG examines strategic options for further growth

22.12.2022 / 09:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 22 December 2022 As part of their international growth strategy, publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) has mandated Weichs Management Consultants to explore the market in order to seize opportunities for further corporate growth. This includes among others the possibility of acquisitions of asset managers. The market exploration is still at an early stage. publity will inform about further developments accordingly.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity: "We want to further accelerate our growth course and play an active role in the consolidation of the asset management market in Germany. Attractive opportunities are currently available that will allow us to further expand our strong position."

 

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specializing in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from acquisition, through development, to the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry as well as with the work-out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions swiftly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as a co-investor in joint venture transactions and acquires real estate for its own portfolio. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock market segment of Deutsche Börse.

 

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Mail: publity@edicto.de

 

 

 


22.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1519991

 
