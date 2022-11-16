EQS-News: publity AG: Office properties Access Tower and Centurion Tower in Frankfurt first in Germany to receive Shore Gold certification

EQS-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Miscellaneous

publity AG: Office properties Access Tower and Centurion Tower in Frankfurt first in Germany to receive Shore Gold certification



16.11.2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST

publity AG: Office properties Access Tower and Centurion Tower in Frankfurt first in Germany to receive Shore Gold certification

Frankfurt/Main, 16.11.2022 The Access Tower and Centurion Tower office buildings in Frankfurt, which are managed by publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) as asset manager and are part of the existing portfolio of publity subsidiary PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG, have become the first office buildings in Germany to receive Shore Gold certification from SAFE Asset Group, an international consulting and certification company. The globally recognized Shore Gold certification is designed to transparently present operational risks, resilience and governance in the operation of real estate properties.

In previous years, the two office buildings have already been awarded WiredScore Gold certification and WiredScore Silver certification for digital connectivity respectively. Shore Gold certification now confirms that the two buildings are operating to the highest international standards for operational reliability and security.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity: "We are very pleased about the Shore Gold certification for the Access Tower and Centurion Tower. In addition to top digital equipment, it is now also confirmed that the two properties set standards in terms of security and operational safety.

SHORE is short for Safe, Hospitality, Office, Retail and Exhibitions and is an international certification standard for real estate assets in the areas of risk, resilience and governance. More info here: www.shorecertification.com

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.

