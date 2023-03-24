EQS-News: publity AG: Participation in WWF Earth Hour on 25 March 2023 underlines sustainability strategy

EQS-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Miscellaneous

publity AG: Participation in WWF Earth Hour on 25 March 2023 underlines sustainability strategy

Frankfurt/Main, 24 March 2023 publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) is participating in the WWF Earth Hour and will switch off the lights for one hour in some of the office properties it manages as an asset manager. The campaign, which aims to draw attention to climate and environmental protection, will take place between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on 25 March 2023. The properties in question are Access Tower, Centurion and LES3 in the banking metropolis of Frankfurt am Main.

Last year, 7,000 cities worldwide participated in the Earth Hour organized by WWF. In Germany, there was a record participation of 663 cities and towns in 2022. In addition to cities, companies and businesses, private individuals can also take part.

With Earth Hour, publity is strengthening its sustainability strategy. As an asset manager, publity manages real estate with a focus on ESG aspects. For example, there are charging stations for electric cars in front of some properties. The strong sustainability focus is also underlined by the numerous certifications for the properties managed by publity, such as WiredScore and Shore certification. The certifications were awarded for the digital equipment as well as the operational safety of the properties, among other things.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity: "We are pleased to participate in Earth Day again this year. Sustainability is firmly anchored in our business model, which is why we are supporting this campaign for the third time in a row."

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specializing in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from acquisition, through development, to the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry as well as with the work-out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions swiftly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as a co-investor in joint venture transactions and acquires real estate for its own portfolio. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock market segment of Deutsche Börse.

