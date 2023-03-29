EQS-News: publity AG: publity AG sells 'Future Office' property in Cologne

EQS-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

publity AG: publity AG sells 'Future Office' property in Cologne



29.03.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





publity AG sells "Future Office" property in Cologne

Frankfurt/Main, 29 March 2023 publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) as asset manager has sold an attractive office property in Cologne. The property is centrally located in the Rhine metropolis and is also known as "Future Office". The total leasable area of the office property is just under 3,600 square meters, and the property also includes around 70 outdoor parking spaces. publity has leased 100% of the property to the software company FlowFact AG. The parties have agreed not to disclose the buyer or the purchase price.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity: "We have successfully sold the Future Offices in Cologne. This underscores our strength as an asset manager in a challenging environment characterized by high interest rates. "

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specializing in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from acquisition, through development, to the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry as well as with the work-out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions swiftly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as a co-investor in joint venture transactions and acquires real estate for its own portfolio. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock market segment of Deutsche Börse.

Press Contact:



Financial Press and Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Phone: +49 69 905505-52

Mail: publity@edicto.de