EQS-News: publity AG: Stephan Kunath to become member of supervisory board of publity subsidiary PREOS

publity AG: Stephan Kunath to become member of supervisory board of publity subsidiary PREOS
Frankfurt/Main, 24. January 2023 PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850), a subsidiary of publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508), intends to have Stephan Kunath, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of publity, appointed by the court as a new member of the Supervisory Board. He has many years of experience and extensive know-how in the areas of real estate and finance. publity, as the group parent company, is a major shareholder of PREOS. The previous PREOS Supervisory Board member Wolfgang Faillard has resigned from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board for personal reasons effective December 31, 2022.
publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specializing in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from acquisition, through development, to the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry as well as with the work-out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions swiftly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as a co-investor in joint venture transactions and acquires real estate for its own portfolio. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock market segment of Deutsche Börse.
