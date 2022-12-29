|
29.12.2022 10:20:02
EQS-News: publity AG: Successful sale of a property near Mainz
|
EQS-News: publity AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate
publity AG: Successful sale of a property near Mainz
Frankfurt/Main, 29 December 2022 publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) as asset manager has sold a commercial property in Nieder-Olm near Mainz. The attractive property has a total leasable area of over 4,000 square meters and is 100% leased to the anchor tenant ARWA Personaldienstleistungen. The average lease term (WALT) in the property is just under 9 years.
The parties have agreed not to disclose the buyer or the purchase price.
Frank Schneider, CEO of publity: "We are pleased that we were able to successfully sell the commercial property in Nieder-Olm shortly before the end of the year. We have thus demonstrated our strength as an asset manager despite the challenging economic environment."
publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specializing in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from acquisition, through development, to the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry as well as with the work-out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions swiftly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as a co-investor in joint venture transactions and acquires real estate for its own portfolio. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock market segment of Deutsche Börse.
Press Contact:
29.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|publity AG
|Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
|60306 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|0341 26178710
|Fax:
|0341 2617832
|E-mail:
|info@publity.de
|Internet:
|www.publity.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
|WKN:
|697250, A169GM
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1523585
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1523585 29.12.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu publity AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:20
|EQS-News: publity AG: Erfolgreicher Verkauf einer Immobilie bei Mainz (EQS Group)
|
10:20
|EQS-News: publity AG: Successful sale of a property near Mainz (EQS Group)
|
22.12.22
|EQS-News: publity AG examines strategic options for further growth (EQS Group)
|
22.12.22
|EQS-News: publity AG prüft strategische Optionen für weiteres Wachstum (EQS Group)
|
20.12.22
|EQS-News: publity AG erzielt Vermietungserfolge für Büroimmobilie LES3 in Eschborn (EQS Group)
|
20.12.22
|EQS-News: publity AG achieves leasing success for LES3 office property in Eschborn (EQS Group)
|
15.12.22
|EQS-News: publity AG: The Centurion Receives Platinum and Access Tower Silver Award from WiredScore (EQS Group)
|
15.12.22
|EQS-News: publity AG: The Centurion erhält Platin- und Access Tower-Silber-Auszeichnung von WiredScore (EQS Group)
Analysen zu publity AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|publity AG
|27,80
|-2,11%