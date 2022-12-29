EQS-News: publity AG: Successful sale of a property near Mainz

EQS-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

Frankfurt/Main, 29 December 2022 publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) as asset manager has sold a commercial property in Nieder-Olm near Mainz. The attractive property has a total leasable area of over 4,000 square meters and is 100% leased to the anchor tenant ARWA Personaldienstleistungen. The average lease term (WALT) in the property is just under 9 years.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the buyer or the purchase price.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity: "We are pleased that we were able to successfully sell the commercial property in Nieder-Olm shortly before the end of the year. We have thus demonstrated our strength as an asset manager despite the challenging economic environment."



About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specializing in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from acquisition, through development, to the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry as well as with the work-out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions swiftly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as a co-investor in joint venture transactions and acquires real estate for its own portfolio. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock market segment of Deutsche Börse.

