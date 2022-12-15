|
15.12.2022 09:50:07
EQS-News: publity AG: The Centurion Receives Platinum and Access Tower Silver Award from WiredScore
EQS-News: publity AG
/ Key word(s): ESG/Miscellaneous
publity AG: The Centurion Receives Platinum and Access Tower Silver Award from WiredScore
Frankfurt am Main, 15 December 2022- The Centurion office building managed by asset manager publity AG ("publity", Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has received an upgrade to its WiredScore certification and has now been awarded Platinum. Around two years ago, the property, which is located in an attractive location in Frankfurt, had received a Gold award from WiredScore. The Access Tower managed by publity, also located in Frankfurt's city center, was also upgraded with a silver certification. The digital infrastructure of both properties was highlighted in particular. The globally recognized WiredScore certifications provide information on the digital equipment of office properties.
Frank Schneider, CEO of publity: "With the platinum award for the Centurion and the silver award for the Access Tower, we have demonstrated our strength as an asset manager. The ultra-modern, centrally located and technically well-equipped properties we manage are first-class prime real estate."
1514085 15.12.2022 CET/CEST
