EQS-News: publity AG: The Centurion Receives Platinum and Access Tower Silver Award from WiredScore

publity AG

publity AG: The Centurion Receives Platinum and Access Tower Silver Award from WiredScore



15.12.2022 / 09:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





publity AG: The Centurion Receives Platinum and Access Tower Silver Award from WiredScore

Frankfurt am Main, 15 December 2022- The Centurion office building managed by asset manager publity AG ("publity", Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has received an upgrade to its WiredScore certification and has now been awarded Platinum. Around two years ago, the property, which is located in an attractive location in Frankfurt, had received a Gold award from WiredScore. The Access Tower managed by publity, also located in Frankfurt's city center, was also upgraded with a silver certification. The digital infrastructure of both properties was highlighted in particular. The globally recognized WiredScore certifications provide information on the digital equipment of office properties.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity: "With the platinum award for the Centurion and the silver award for the Access Tower, we have demonstrated our strength as an asset manager. The ultra-modern, centrally located and technically well-equipped properties we manage are first-class prime real estate."

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Phone: +49 69 905505-52

Mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specializing in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from acquisition, through development, to the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry as well as with the work-out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions swiftly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as a co-investor in joint venture transactions and acquires real estate for its own portfolio. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock market segment of Deutsche Börse.