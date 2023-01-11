EQS-News: publity AG: Thomas Olek becomes new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

publity AG: Thomas Olek becomes new Chairman of the Supervisory Board



11.01.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





publity AG: Thomas Olek becomes new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Frankfurt am Main, 11 January 2023 publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) announces that Thomas Olek has been officially appointed to the company's Supervisory Board by the Frankfurt am Main Local Court upon application by the company. He succeeds Frank Vennemann, who resigned from his mandate for personal reasons. At the subsequent meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Thomas Olek as its Chairman. In addition to Thomas Olek, the board thus consists of Prof. Dr Karl-Georg Loritz (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board) and Prof. Dr Holger Till.

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specializing in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from acquisition, through development, to the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry as well as with the work-out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions swiftly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as a co-investor in joint venture transactions and acquires real estate for its own portfolio. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock market segment of Deutsche Börse.

Press Contact:



Financial Press and Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Phone: +49 69 905505-52

Mail: publity@edicto.de