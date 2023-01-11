11.01.2023 10:00:03

EQS-News: publity AG: Thomas Olek becomes new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
publity AG: Thomas Olek becomes new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

11.01.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

publity AG: Thomas Olek becomes new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

 Frankfurt am Main, 11 January 2023 publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) announces that Thomas Olek has been officially appointed to the company's Supervisory Board by the Frankfurt am Main Local Court upon application by the company. He succeeds Frank Vennemann, who resigned from his mandate for personal reasons. At the subsequent meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Thomas Olek as its Chairman. In addition to Thomas Olek, the board thus consists of Prof. Dr Karl-Georg Loritz (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board) and Prof. Dr Holger Till.

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specializing in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from acquisition, through development, to the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry as well as with the work-out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions swiftly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as a co-investor in joint venture transactions and acquires real estate for its own portfolio. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock market segment of Deutsche Börse.

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Mail: publity@edicto.de

 

 


11.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1532647

 
End of News EQS News Service

1532647  11.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1532647&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu publity AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu publity AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

publity AG 27,40 -1,79% publity AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stärker -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt legt am Freitag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich vor dem Wochenende mit kleinen Zuschlägen. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen