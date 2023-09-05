EQS-News: publity AG with leasing successes in Oberhausen and Frankfurt

EQS-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

publity AG with leasing successes in Oberhausen and Frankfurt



05.09.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, 05. September 2023 publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) has achieved further leasing successes in Oberhausen and Frankfurt am Main. In Oberhausen, the lease agreement for a single-tenant property was extended ahead of schedule by a further five years. The property has a rental area of around 2,500 square meters, which is used purely as office space by the main tenant. Based on the extension of the lease, the WALT of the office building, which was constructed in 2009, increased to 6.3 years.

In addition, Ronix GmbH was acquired as a new tenant for the Access Tower in Frankfurt am Main. The lease with the premium tool manufacturer for a total rental area of more than 250 square meters has a term of three years plus an option for a further two-year extension. New office worlds were recently created in the Access Tower as a fit-out standard to offer future-oriented and flexible space sizes between 250 and 500 square meters.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity: "The two leasing successes underline our strength as an asset manager. Although times are currently very challenging for the office real estate sector, we were able to achieve two successes in a row with our active, sustainable asset management. Above all, the extension of the lease in Oberhausen further enhances the attractiveness of the modern office building."

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is a green asset manager with a focus on office properties in Germany. With many years of real estate expertise resulting from more than 1,100 successful transactions, publity combines experience and passion for sustainable, ESG-compliant properties. When developing and redesigning ESG-compliant real estate, publity takes a holistic approach that includes environmental aspects, innovative and social design options for working environments and a high degree of digitization. As a result, the office properties managed by publity have already been internationally certified several times for their excellent ESG standards. publity is one of the most active players in the German office real estate market and also benefits from a sustainable network and its own high-grade digitization of data on the German office real estate portfolio and individual properties. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock exchange segment of Deutsche Börse.

