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22.10.2026 15:18:13

EQS-News: PUMA appoints Arne Arens as Chief Commercial Officer

EQS-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Personnel
PUMA appoints Arne Arens as Chief Commercial Officer

22.10.2026 / 15:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PRESS RELEASE

PUMA appoints Arne Arens as Chief Commercial Officer

 

Herzogenaurach, 22 October 2026 – The Supervisory Board of PUMA SE has appointed Arne Arens (55) as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and member of the Management Board, effective 15 November 2026. He will be responsible for PUMA’s global commercial organisation and marketplace strategy, overseeing the company’s sales activities across all channels and markets worldwide.

Arne Arens joins PUMA with more than 25 years of international leadership experience in the sporting goods and outdoor industries. During his career, he held senior commercial, brand and general management positions at Nike, The North Face and Boardriders. Before joining PUMA, he headed apparel technology company Unspun as CEO.

“Arne’s unique skillset combines commercial expertise, consumer insights and brand leadership. He has a proven track record in building brands and working with wholesale partners to drive commercial execution, while staying on top of what consumers expect,” said Arthur Hoeld, CEO of PUMA SE. “His extensive international experience, leadership capabilities and passion for sport make him the ideal addition to PUMA as we execute our strategy and deliver on our ambition to make PUMA a Top 3 Global Sports Brand.”

“With its great heritage and a brand known across the globe, PUMA holds a unique position in the sporting goods industry and has a tremendous opportunity in the global market,” said Arne Arens. ”I look forward to working with our teams and retail partners to unlock these opportunities and connect PUMA with consumers around the globe.”

A Dutch national, Arne Arens holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Science and Business Administration from the University of Amsterdam.

From 15 November 2026, PUMA’s Management Board will consist of Arthur Hoeld (CEO), Mark Langer (CFO), Maria Valdes (Chief Brand Officer), Andreas Hubert (Chief Operating Officer) and Arne Arens (CCO).

Media Contact: Anne Putz – PUMA Corporate Communications – anne.putz@puma.com

About PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, and selling footwear, apparel and accessories. Founded in 1948, PUMA helps the world’s best athletes and teams perform at their best with its innovative products. Known for its iconic cat logo and the Formstrip, the company offers performance products in categories such as Football, Running and Training. Its Sportstyle collections are rooted in sports and inspire consumers by celebrating sports culture. With its long history and strong heritage, PUMA is proud of having one of the strongest archives in the industry, with many iconic products such as the Suede and the Speedcat. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in over 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany. For more information, please visit https://about.puma.com.

 


22.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: +49 9132 81 0
Fax: +49 9132 81 42375
E-mail: investor-relations@puma.com
Internet: www.puma.com
ISIN: DE0006969603
WKN: 696960
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49
EQS News ID: 2420558

 
End of News EQS News Service

2420558  22.10.2026 CET/CEST

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