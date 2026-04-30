EQS-News: PUMA appoints Mark Langer as Chief Financial Officer

EQS-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Personnel

PUMA appoints Mark Langer as Chief Financial Officer



30.04.2026 / 08:02 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE

PUMA appoints Mark Langer as Chief Financial Officer

Herzogenaurach, Germany, April 30, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of PUMA SE has appointed Mark Langer (57) as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Member of the Management Board, with effect from May 1, 2026. He will be responsible for Finance, Tax, Legal, Investor Relations and Internal Audit. Mark succeeds Markus Neubrand.

PUMA and Markus Neubrand have mutually agreed that he will step down as CFO on April 30, 2026, and will leave the company on September 30, 2026.

“I very much look forward to working with Mark, as he combines deep financial and capital market expertise with proven leadership as well as advisory experience across renowned consumer brands. His track record of delivering results and navigating through complex business environments will be key in achieving our goal to return to profitable growth,“ said PUMA CEO Arthur Hoeld. “At the same time, I want to express our gratitude for Markus’s leadership and dedication during a pivotal period for the company – from supporting our strategic transformation to securing critical financing. His commitment to the brand and to the PUMA team has helped position us for long-term success. We wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Mark Langer brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience in finance, strategy and general management, with a strong track record in driving performance and shaping global consumer brands in publicly listed environments. Most recently, he served as CFO and Member of the Managing Board at Douglas AG, where he led key transformation initiatives across the finance function to drive profitable growth. Prior to this, he spent over 17 years at HUGO BOSS AG serving as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from 2016 to 2020 and as CFO from 2010 to 2017, where he delivered sustainable revenue and earnings growth. Mark began his career at McKinsey & Company and Procter & Gamble.

“I am convinced that with Mark, we have found a respected and highly regarded finance leader who will help PUMA deliver its financial ambitions and further reinforce investor confidence,” adds Héloïse Temple-Boyer, Chair of the Supervisory Board. “On behalf of the Supervisory Board, we thank Markus for his dedication and his contribution to the company and wish him all the best for the future.”

From May 1, 2026, PUMA’s Management Board will consist of Arthur Hoeld (CEO), Mark Langer (CFO), Maria Valdes (Chief Brand Officer), Matthias Baeumer (Chief Commercial Officer) and Andreas Hubert (Chief Operating Officer).

Media Contact: Anne Putz – PUMA Corporate Communications – anne.putz@puma.com

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, and selling footwear, apparel and accessories. Founded in 1948, PUMA helps the world’s best athletes and teams perform at their best with its innovative products. Known for its iconic cat logo and the Formstrip, the company offers performance products in categories such as Football, Running and Training. Its Sportstyle collections are rooted in sports and inspire consumers by celebrating sports culture. With its long history and strong heritage, PUMA is proud of having one of the strongest archives in the industry, with many iconic products such as the Suede and the Speedcat. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in over 120 countries, employs more than 20,000 people and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany. For more information, please visit https://about.puma.com.