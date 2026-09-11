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WKN: 696960 / ISIN: DE0006969603

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11.09.2026 08:02:23

EQS-News: PUMA CCO Matthias Baeumer to step down from Management Board

EQS-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Personnel
PUMA CCO Matthias Baeumer to step down from Management Board

11.09.2026 / 08:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

PUMA CCO Matthias Baeumer to step down from Management Board

 

Herzogenaurach, 11 September 2026 – PUMA’s Chief Commercial Officer Matthias Baeumer has decided to step down from the Management Board effective 30 September 2026 for personal reasons. His successor will be announced in due course. In the meantime, PUMA CEO Arthur Hoeld will oversee the company’s sales organisation and subsidiaries.

Matthias, who has been with PUMA for almost 20 years, will continue to be part of the PUMA family as a consultant. He will continue to represent PUMA on the Supervisory Board of German football club Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA and will provide his strong expertise to business leaders going forward.

“I would like to thank Matthias for his commitment to the brand in his various roles and for his contribution to the measures as part of our 3-year transformation journey. I am very happy that he agreed to continue to support us as a consultant,” said CEO Arthur Hoeld. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Matthias held various leadership positions within PUMA. He joined PUMA in 2007 as Sales Director PUMA Germany, Benelux. Two years later, he took over the role of General Manager DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), a position he held for over a decade. Before he was named CCO, Matthias was responsible for PUMA’s Global Business Unit Teamsport. Prior to joining PUMA, Matthias worked for different companies in the consumer goods and automotive industries.

Héloïse Temple-Boyer, Chair of the Supervisory Board, said: “On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Matthias for his dedication, passion and leadership. With his strong commercial experience, he celebrated many successes during his time at PUMA. We wish him all the best for his future.”

From 1 October 2026, PUMA’s Management Board will consist of Arthur Hoeld (CEO), Mark Langer (CFO), Maria Valdes (Chief Brand Officer) and Andreas Hubert (Chief Operating Officer), until a successor for the CCO position has been appointed.

 

Media Contact: Anne Putz – PUMA Corporate Communications – anne.putz@puma.com

 

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, and selling footwear, apparel and accessories. Founded in 1948, PUMA helps the world’s best athletes and teams perform at their best with its innovative products. Known for its iconic cat logo and the Formstrip, the company offers performance products in categories such as Football, Running and Training. Its Sportstyle collections are rooted in sports and inspire consumers by celebrating sports culture. With its long history and strong heritage, PUMA is proud of having one of the strongest archives in the industry, with many iconic products such as the Suede and the Speedcat. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in over 120 countries, employs around 20,000 people and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany. For more information, please visit https://about.puma.com.


11.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: +49 9132 81 0
Fax: +49 9132 81 42375
E-mail: investor-relations@puma.com
Internet: www.puma.com
ISIN: DE0006969603
WKN: 696960
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49
EQS News ID: 2397724

 
End of News EQS News Service

2397724  11.09.2026 CET/CEST

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