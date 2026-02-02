EQS-News: PUMA creates separate Business Unit for Training at its global headquarters to sharpen focus on important growth category

EQS-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Personnel

PUMA creates separate Business Unit for Training at its global headquarters to sharpen focus on important growth category



02.02.2026 / 13:20 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Herzogenaurach, February 2, 2026 – Sports company PUMA will create a separate Business Unit for Training to sharpen its focus and fully unlock the opportunities it sees for future growth in this category.

To streamline decision making and help shape PUMA’s Apparel offer in other business categories, the newly established Business Unit Training will be based at the company’s global headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Before today’s announcement, the Running and Training categories were grouped into one Business Unit.

“With strong partners such as HYROX, the World Series of fitness racing, Training has become an increasingly important global category for PUMA, where we see considerable potential,” said Maria Valdes, Chief Brand Officer at PUMA. “By creating a separate Business Unit for Training in Herzogenaurach, we can sharpen our focus and be closer to our key partners in this category and other Business Units.”

In 2025, PUMA named Training as one of its global focus categories together with Running, Football and Sportstyle (Prime/Select).

The newly created Business Unit Training will be headed by industry expert Marwin Hoffmann, who was appointed Vice President BU Training with immediate effect. He will report to Chief Brand Officer Maria Valdes. Marwin has more than two decades of experience in product and marketing, most recently working as Vice President Marketing Global Outdoor at adidas. Erin Longin, previously responsible for both Running and Training, will continue to lead PUMA’s Business Unit Running in Boston.

Media Contact: Anne Putz – PUMA Corporate Communications – anne.putz@puma.com

