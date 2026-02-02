PUMA Aktie
WKN: 696960 / ISIN: DE0006969603
|
02.02.2026 13:20:15
EQS-News: PUMA creates separate Business Unit for Training at its global headquarters to sharpen focus on important growth category
|
EQS-News: PUMA SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
PRESS RELEASE
PUMA creates separate Business Unit for Training at its global headquarters to sharpen focus on important growth category
Herzogenaurach, February 2, 2026 – Sports company PUMA will create a separate Business Unit for Training to sharpen its focus and fully unlock the opportunities it sees for future growth in this category.
To streamline decision making and help shape PUMA’s Apparel offer in other business categories, the newly established Business Unit Training will be based at the company’s global headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Before today’s announcement, the Running and Training categories were grouped into one Business Unit.
“With strong partners such as HYROX, the World Series of fitness racing, Training has become an increasingly important global category for PUMA, where we see considerable potential,” said Maria Valdes, Chief Brand Officer at PUMA. “By creating a separate Business Unit for Training in Herzogenaurach, we can sharpen our focus and be closer to our key partners in this category and other Business Units.”
In 2025, PUMA named Training as one of its global focus categories together with Running, Football and Sportstyle (Prime/Select).
The newly created Business Unit Training will be headed by industry expert Marwin Hoffmann, who was appointed Vice President BU Training with immediate effect. He will report to Chief Brand Officer Maria Valdes. Marwin has more than two decades of experience in product and marketing, most recently working as Vice President Marketing Global Outdoor at adidas. Erin Longin, previously responsible for both Running and Training, will continue to lead PUMA’s Business Unit Running in Boston.
Media Contact: Anne Putz – PUMA Corporate Communications – anne.putz@puma.com
PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.
02.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PUMA SE
|PUMA WAY 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 9132 81 0
|Fax:
|+49 9132 81 42375
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@puma.com
|Internet:
|www.puma.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006969603
|WKN:
|696960
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2269690
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2269690 02.02.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!