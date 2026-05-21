PUMA Aktie
WKN: 696960 / ISIN: DE0006969603
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21.05.2026 10:00:04
EQS-News: PUMA names Dennis Schroeder as Managing Director Europe
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EQS-News: PUMA SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
PRESS RELEASE
PUMA names Dennis Schroeder as Managing Director Europe
Herzogenaurach, Germany, 21 May 2026 – PUMA today announced the appointment of Dennis Schroeder (45) as Managing Director Europe, effective 17 August 2026. In his role, he will report to Chief Commercial Officer Matthias Baeumer.
Dennis Schroeder brings extensive international leadership experience across sports, omnichannel retail, commercial operations and team sports. Most recently he served as CEO of leading sneaker and streetwear retailer SNIPES, following his role as General Manager EMEA. During his time at SNIPES, Dennis shaped the company’s strategic direction, further strengthened its market positioning and set the course for its next phase of growth. Prior to that, he was General Manager at 11teamsports for six years and held international key account management roles at Nike. Dennis also brings valuable internal experience, having previously worked at PUMA in several sales positions between 2010 and 2015.
Dennis succeeds Javier Ortega, who will step down from his role in August. To ensure a smooth transition, Dennis and Javier will work closely together to hand over the European key projects and stakeholder relationships.
“With his strong combination of brand and retail expertise, European and international management experience and deep understanding of the sports industry, Dennis is well positioned to lead PUMA’s Europe region into its next phase of strategic development,“ said PUMA CCO Matthias Baeumer. “We would like to sincerely thank Javier for his contribution and tireless dedication.”
“Coming back to PUMA after I started an important part of my career here, feels like coming full circle,” Dennis Schroeder added. “I am excited to build on PUMA’s incredible heritage, strong global presence and a clear identity in sport and culture.”
Media Contact: Anne Putz – PUMA Corporate Communications – anne.putz@puma.com
PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, and selling footwear, apparel and accessories. Founded in 1948, PUMA helps the world’s best athletes and teams perform at their best with its innovative products. Known for its iconic cat logo and the Formstrip, the company offers performance products in categories such as Football, Running and Training. Its Sportstyle collections are rooted in sports and inspire consumers by celebrating sports culture. With its long history and strong heritage, PUMA is proud of having one of the strongest archives in the industry, with many iconic products such as the Suede and the Speedcat. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in over 120 countries, employs more than 20,000 people and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany. For more information, please visit https://about.puma.com.
21.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PUMA SE
|PUMA WAY 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 9132 81 0
|Fax:
|+49 9132 81 42375
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@puma.com
|Internet:
|www.puma.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006969603
|WKN:
|696960
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2331268
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2331268 21.05.2026 CET/CEST
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