|
08.11.2022 12:45:59
EQS-News: PUMA SE: Arne Freundt becomes CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of PUMA with immediate effect
|
EQS-News: PUMA SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Arne Freundt becomes CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of PUMA with immediate effect
Herzogenaurach, 8 November 2022 The Supervisory Board of PUMA has decided that Arne Freundt, PUMAs Chief Commercial Officer, will become Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of PUMA with immediate effect, after it was announced that Bjørn Gulden will become CEO of Adidas AG.
PUMA announced last week that Bjørn Guldens mandate as member of the Management Board of PUMA SE would expire at the end of 2022.
Media Contact:
Kerstin Neuber - Corporate Communications - PUMA SE - +49 9132 81 2984 kerstin.neuber@puma.com
08.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PUMA SE
|PUMA WAY 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 9132 81 0
|Fax:
|+49 9132 81 42375
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@puma.com
|Internet:
|www.puma.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006969603
|WKN:
|696960
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1481983
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1481983 08.11.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!