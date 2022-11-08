Jetzt Portfolio mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln bei BISON.-w-
08.11.2022 12:45:59

EQS-News: PUMA SE: Arne Freundt becomes CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of PUMA with immediate effect

08.11.2022 / 12:45 CET/CEST
Arne Freundt becomes CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of PUMA with immediate effect
 
Herzogenaurach, 8 November 2022  The Supervisory Board of PUMA has decided that Arne Freundt, PUMAs Chief Commercial Officer, will become Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of PUMA with immediate effect, after it was announced that Bjørn Gulden will become CEO of Adidas AG. 
 
PUMA announced last week that Bjørn Guldens mandate as member of the Management Board of PUMA SE would expire at the end of 2022.

Media Contact:

Kerstin Neuber - Corporate Communications - PUMA SE - +49 9132 81 2984 kerstin.neuber@puma.com
 

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

