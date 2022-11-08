EQS-News: PUMA SE: Arne Freundt becomes CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of PUMA with immediate effect

EQS-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Personnel

PUMA SE: Arne Freundt becomes CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of PUMA with immediate effect



08.11.2022 / 12:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Arne Freundt becomes CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of PUMA with immediate effect



Herzogenaurach, 8 November 2022 The Supervisory Board of PUMA has decided that Arne Freundt, PUMAs Chief Commercial Officer, will become Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of PUMA with immediate effect, after it was announced that Bjørn Gulden will become CEO of Adidas AG.



PUMA announced last week that Bjørn Guldens mandate as member of the Management Board of PUMA SE would expire at the end of 2022.



Media Contact:



Kerstin Neuber - Corporate Communications - PUMA SE - +49 9132 81 2984 kerstin.neuber@puma.com



08.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

