EQS-News: PUMA SE: PUMA prepares for the next chapter and appoints Arne Freundt as new chairman of the Management Board

04.11.2022 14:25:05
PUMA prepares for the next chapter and appoints Arne Freundt as new chairman of the Management Board
Herzogenaurach, November 4, 2022
The Supervisory Board of PUMA SE has today appointed Arne Freundt as CEO of the company and chairman of PUMAs Management Board. He is receiving a contract for four years, effective January 1, 2023. Bjørn Guldens mandate as member of the Management Board of PUMA SE expires at the end of 2022.
In Arne Freundt, we have a recognized leader withing the Company, taking over as CEO. He has been a designated candidate and is the ideal choice to continue PUMAs very successful path and to further accelerate the Companys momentum. He carries the PUMA family in his heart, and will ensure that PUMA continues to be the best partner for PUMAs retailers, suppliers and athletes, said Héloïse Temple-Boyer, Chair of the Supervisory Board of PUMA.
My current contract with PUMA ends 31/12/22 and after 9 years I have decided not to renew, said Bjørn Gulden. I have had 9 great years with the PUMA family, and I am very proud of what we have achieved together. Even during difficult times, we have had great momentum and have delivered record results in revenue and in earnings. This has been achieved by outstanding teams, our special culture and a great Supervisory Board. The Board has been very supportive also in difficult times and always with a long-term view looking at what will be the best for the company and our people. I felt it was the right time for PUMA, my successor and me to leave now. I still have a lot of energy and want to at least continue 5-10 more years in an operational role, which I think would have been too long for PUMA. Arne has been working directly with me for 9 years, has always been part of setting the strategy and making big decisions and has made a big contribution to PUMA´s success. He knows my strengths and weaknesses and I am sure he will do an even better job than me.
I feel priviledged to be given this opportunity by the Supervisory Board to lead this great company with its fantastic people and take PUMA to the next level, said Arne Freundt. Bjørn has been an inspiring leader and I am very thankful for the joint journey.
PUMA is one of the worlds leading Sports Brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the worlds fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs more than 19,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.
