EQS-News: PVA TePla AG: Annual General Meeting Confirms Growth Path

EQS-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

PVA TePla AG: Annual General Meeting Confirms Growth Path



16.06.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PVA TePla AG: Annual General Meeting Confirms Growth Path



Wettenberg, June 16, 2026. At today’s Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of PVA TePla AG (ISIN DE0007461006) approved all resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board by a large majority. A total of 44.8% of the registered share capital was represented. The shareholders thus confirmed the company’s strategic course.



“Demand for our technologies is rising, we are gaining new customers, and we are back on the growth path,” said CEO Jalin Ketter. “In 2025, we made targeted investments in technology, organization, sales, and service, thereby laying the important foundation for the next growth phase.”



In fiscal year 2025, PVA TePla Group’s order intake developed very positively over the course of the year. This trend continued in the first quarter of 2026. At the same time, the Group made targeted investments in expanding its technological capabilities, its international presence, and its sales and service capacities.



The focus of further development is on expanding the metrology business and broadening the technology portfolio in Material Solutions. PVA TePla is thus addressing key growth trends in attractive high-tech markets, particularly in the semiconductor, energy, and aerospace sectors.



For the 2026 fiscal year, the PVA TePla Group expects revenue of between €255 million and €275 million, as well as EBITDA of between €26 million and €31 million.



The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting will be published on the company’s website in the Investor Relations section.

About PVA TePla

PVA TePla is a leading cutting-edge technology company for materials and measurement technology. Founded in 1991, the system provider develops and produces customized solutions for high-precision material production, refinement and processing (Material Solutions) as well as systems for inspecting materials and components using acoustic, optical and wet-chemical processes (Metrology).



With its Technology Hub, PVA TePla operates an innovation center for market-oriented research and development of the materials of the future. In addition, the company also serves highly specific individual customer requirements with its internal research and development. PVA TePla Group solutions are applied at a very early stage in the value chain of products and technologies. They address the global challenges in the megatrends of digitalization, decarbonization and mobility.



PVA TePla has an international presence with sites in Europe, Asia and North America. The company is headquartered in Wettenberg, Hesse, and employs around 1,000 people worldwide. The company is listed on the S-DAX and PVA TePla AG shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and the German regional stock exchanges (ISIN DE0007461006, WKN 746100).

Contact:

Sebastian Gonsior

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+49 (641) 68690-419

ir@pvatepla.com “Demand for our technologies is rising, we are gaining new customers, and we are back on the growth path,” said CEO Jalin Ketter. “In 2025, we made targeted investments in technology, organization, sales, and service, thereby laying the important foundation for the next growth phase.”In fiscal year 2025, PVA TePla Group’s order intake developed very positively over the course of the year. This trend continued in the first quarter of 2026. At the same time, the Group made targeted investments in expanding its technological capabilities, its international presence, and its sales and service capacities.The focus of further development is on expanding the metrology business and broadening the technology portfolio in Material Solutions. PVA TePla is thus addressing key growth trends in attractive high-tech markets, particularly in the semiconductor, energy, and aerospace sectors.For the 2026 fiscal year, the PVA TePla Group expects revenue of between €255 million and €275 million, as well as EBITDA of between €26 million and €31 million.The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting will be published on the company’s website in the Investor Relations section.PVA TePla is a leading cutting-edge technology company for materials and measurement technology. Founded in 1991, the system provider develops and produces customized solutions for high-precision material production, refinement and processing (Material Solutions) as well as systems for inspecting materials and components using acoustic, optical and wet-chemical processes (Metrology).With its Technology Hub, PVA TePla operates an innovation center for market-oriented research and development of the materials of the future. In addition, the company also serves highly specific individual customer requirements with its internal research and development. PVA TePla Group solutions are applied at a very early stage in the value chain of products and technologies. They address the global challenges in the megatrends of digitalization, decarbonization and mobility.PVA TePla has an international presence with sites in Europe, Asia and North America. The company is headquartered in Wettenberg, Hesse, and employs around 1,000 people worldwide. The company is listed on the S-DAX and PVA TePla AG shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and the German regional stock exchanges (ISIN DE0007461006, WKN 746100).Sebastian GonsiorHead of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations+49 (641) 68690-419

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