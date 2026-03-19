EQS-News: PVA TePla Closes Fiscal Year 2025 with Significant Increase in Orders

EQS-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

PVA TePla Closes Fiscal Year 2025 with Significant Increase in Orders



19.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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PVA TePla Closes Fiscal Year 2025 with Significant Increase in Orders

Order intake rises by 77.7% to EUR 267.6 million; book-to-bill ratio at 1.10

Consolidated revenue of EUR 244.3 million and EBITDA of EUR 25.3 million in line with the adjusted guidance

Gross margin nearly stable at 31.9%

Acquisitions strengthen metrology portfolio and manufacturing capacities

Guidance for fiscal year 2026: Revenue of EUR 255 to 275 million, EBITDA of EUR 26 to 31 million

Wettenberg, March 19, 2026. PVA TePla AG (ISIN DE0007461006) consistently advanced its medium-term strategy in fiscal year 2025 while achieving a significant increase in order intake. Revenue amounted to EUR 244.3 million (previous year: EUR 270.1 million) and was thus in line with the guidance adjusted in October 2025. The year-on-year decline is primarily attributable to a lower order backlog at the beginning of the year as well as timing shifts in project delivery during the year. The result reflects increased expenses for the expansion of research and development, sales and service, as well as for the organizational growth as part of the strategic transformation. At the same time, order intake of EUR 267.6 million and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.10 underscore the high demand for PVA TePla’s technologies.



“The 2025 fiscal year was characterized by a challenging market environment. We deliberately used this period to structurally strengthen the entire company by expanding our metrology portfolio, further developing the sales and service organization, and implementing measures to increase our scalability. The strong order intake confirms that we are on the right track,” explains Jalin Ketter, CEO of PVA TePla.



Integration of new units strengthens Metrology portfolio



In fiscal year 2025, PVA TePla acquired the companies DIVE imaging systems GmbH (now: PVA Vision GmbH) and desconpro engineering GmbH (now: PVA desconpro GmbH). The integration of both companies was completed on schedule in fiscal year 2025 and strengthens the Group’s technological foundation in the field of metrology. This increases the Group’s vertical integration and shortens lead times.



As part of its medium-term strategy, PVA TePla has further expanded its activities in the key markets of North America and Asia. The sales and service organizations in both regions were strengthened to meet the growing demand – particularly for metrology solutions – more quickly and effectively.



Revenue development in the segments



The Semiconductor Systems segment accounted for approximately 64% of consolidated revenue with revenue of EUR 156.6 million (previous year: EUR 187.6 million). The decline is primarily attributable to a lower order backlog at the beginning of the year as well as timing shifts in project execution. EBITDA amounted to EUR 22.9 million (previous year: EUR 40.2 million). Order intake rose to EUR 185.3 million (previous year: EUR 98.8 million), demonstrating that PVA TePla is benefiting from the sustained demand for metrology systems and material synthesis equipment.



The Industrial Systems segment recorded revenue growth of 6.2% to EUR 87.6 million (previous year: EUR 82.5 million), thereby contributing approximately 36% to consolidated revenue. EBITDA stood at EUR 9.9 million (previous year: EUR 14.1 million). The year-on-year decline is attributable to higher expenses related to organizational expansion. Order intake increased to EUR 82.3 million (previous year: EUR 51.8 million), with momentum coming primarily from the energy and aerospace sectors.



Gross margin remains stable; EBITDA impacted by organizational restructuring



The PVA TePla Group’s gross margin stood at 31.9% (previous year: 32.6%) and thus remained broadly unchanged despite lower revenue volume. Variable manufacturing costs and a favorable product mix had a balancing effect.



EBITDA declined to EUR 25.3 million (previous year: EUR 47.8 million), resulting in an EBITDA margin of 10.4% (previous year: 17.7%). In addition to the decline in revenue, increased expenses for research and development, the expansion of the sales organization, and the further development of corporate structures had an impact on earnings. These measures are part of the strategic expansion program within the framework of the medium-term strategy.



Order intake recovers significantly, customer base further expanded



The PVA TePla Group’s order intake rose by 77.7% to EUR 267.6 million in fiscal year 2025 (previous year: EUR 150.6 million). Accordingly, the book-to-bill ratio of 1.10 was significantly higher than in the previous year (0.56). This development is attributable to increasing investing activities on the part of customers over the course of the year as well as to the approval of previously deferred projects. At the same time, the strong increase in order intake underscores that PVA TePla has focused on the right market trends in the targeted further development of its product portfolio.



In the Semiconductor Systems segment, order intake rose to EUR 185.3 million (previous year: EUR 98.8 million), and in the Industrial Systems segment to EUR 82.3 million (previous year: EUR 51.8 million). At the product group level, approximately 59% was attributable to Material Solutions and 41% to Metrology. Regionally, Asia accounted for the largest share at approximately 49% (previous year: 40%), followed by Europe at approximately 31% (previous year: 39%) and the Americas at approximately 20% (previous year: 21%).



PVA TePla continues to drive its strategy forward and expects a moderate recovery for 2026



“The earnings performance in fiscal year 2025 reflects the deliberate upfront investments made in technology, sales, and organizational structure. The stable gross margin of around 32% confirms that the operational foundation remains intact. We expect a gradual stabilization in 2026. We will realize the full revenue and earnings contribution of our growth initiatives in the coming years,” explains Markus Groß, CFO of PVA TePla.



PVA TePla is consistently driving its transformation forward and implementing targeted measures for strategic development. A key focus is on expanding the service and after-sales business to increase the predictability of business development across market cycles.



For the 2026 fiscal year, the Management Board forecasts consolidated revenue in the range of EUR 255 to 275 million. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of EUR 26 to 31 million. A significant portion of the expected revenue is already backed by the existing order backlog, with the majority of revenue recognition expected in the second half of the year.



About PVA TePla

PVA TePla is a leading cutting-edge technology company for materials and measurement technology. Founded in 1991, the system provider develops and produces customized solutions for high-precision material production, refinement and processing (Material Solutions) as well as systems for inspecting materials and components using acoustic, optical and wet-chemical processes (Metrology).



With its Technology Hub, PVA TePla operates an innovation center for market-oriented research and development of the materials of the future. In addition, the company also serves highly specific individual customer requirements with its internal research and development. PVA TePla Group solutions are applied at a very early stage in the value chain of products and technologies. They address the global challenges in the megatrends of digitalization, decarbonization and mobility.



PVA TePla has an international presence with sites in Europe, Asia and North America. The company is headquartered in Wettenberg, Hesse, and employs around 1,000 people worldwide. The company is listed on the S-DAX and PVA TePla AG shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and the German regional stock exchanges (ISIN DE0007461006, WKN 746100).



Contact:

Sebastian Gonsior

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+49 (641) 68690-419

ir@pvatepla.com “The 2025 fiscal year was characterized by a challenging market environment. We deliberately used this period to structurally strengthen the entire company by expanding our metrology portfolio, further developing the sales and service organization, and implementing measures to increase our scalability. The strong order intake confirms that we are on the right track,” explains Jalin Ketter, CEO of PVA TePla.In fiscal year 2025, PVA TePla acquired the companies DIVE imaging systems GmbH (now: PVA Vision GmbH) and desconpro engineering GmbH (now: PVA desconpro GmbH). The integration of both companies was completed on schedule in fiscal year 2025 and strengthens the Group’s technological foundation in the field of metrology. This increases the Group’s vertical integration and shortens lead times.As part of its medium-term strategy, PVA TePla has further expanded its activities in the key markets of North America and Asia. The sales and service organizations in both regions were strengthened to meet the growing demand – particularly for metrology solutions – more quickly and effectively.The Semiconductor Systems segment accounted for approximately 64% of consolidated revenue with revenue of EUR 156.6 million (previous year: EUR 187.6 million). The decline is primarily attributable to a lower order backlog at the beginning of the year as well as timing shifts in project execution. EBITDA amounted to EUR 22.9 million (previous year: EUR 40.2 million). Order intake rose to EUR 185.3 million (previous year: EUR 98.8 million), demonstrating that PVA TePla is benefiting from the sustained demand for metrology systems and material synthesis equipment.The Industrial Systems segment recorded revenue growth of 6.2% to EUR 87.6 million (previous year: EUR 82.5 million), thereby contributing approximately 36% to consolidated revenue. EBITDA stood at EUR 9.9 million (previous year: EUR 14.1 million). The year-on-year decline is attributable to higher expenses related to organizational expansion. Order intake increased to EUR 82.3 million (previous year: EUR 51.8 million), with momentum coming primarily from the energy and aerospace sectors.The PVA TePla Group’s gross margin stood at 31.9% (previous year: 32.6%) and thus remained broadly unchanged despite lower revenue volume. Variable manufacturing costs and a favorable product mix had a balancing effect.EBITDA declined to EUR 25.3 million (previous year: EUR 47.8 million), resulting in an EBITDA margin of 10.4% (previous year: 17.7%). In addition to the decline in revenue, increased expenses for research and development, the expansion of the sales organization, and the further development of corporate structures had an impact on earnings. These measures are part of the strategic expansion program within the framework of the medium-term strategy.The PVA TePla Group’s order intake rose by 77.7% to EUR 267.6 million in fiscal year 2025 (previous year: EUR 150.6 million). Accordingly, the book-to-bill ratio of 1.10 was significantly higher than in the previous year (0.56). This development is attributable to increasing investing activities on the part of customers over the course of the year as well as to the approval of previously deferred projects. At the same time, the strong increase in order intake underscores that PVA TePla has focused on the right market trends in the targeted further development of its product portfolio.In the Semiconductor Systems segment, order intake rose to EUR 185.3 million (previous year: EUR 98.8 million), and in the Industrial Systems segment to EUR 82.3 million (previous year: EUR 51.8 million). At the product group level, approximately 59% was attributable to Material Solutions and 41% to Metrology. Regionally, Asia accounted for the largest share at approximately 49% (previous year: 40%), followed by Europe at approximately 31% (previous year: 39%) and the Americas at approximately 20% (previous year: 21%).“The earnings performance in fiscal year 2025 reflects the deliberate upfront investments made in technology, sales, and organizational structure. The stable gross margin of around 32% confirms that the operational foundation remains intact. We expect a gradual stabilization in 2026. We will realize the full revenue and earnings contribution of our growth initiatives in the coming years,” explains Markus Groß, CFO of PVA TePla.PVA TePla is consistently driving its transformation forward and implementing targeted measures for strategic development. A key focus is on expanding the service and after-sales business to increase the predictability of business development across market cycles.For the 2026 fiscal year, the Management Board forecasts consolidated revenue in the range of EUR 255 to 275 million. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of EUR 26 to 31 million. A significant portion of the expected revenue is already backed by the existing order backlog, with the majority of revenue recognition expected in the second half of the year.PVA TePla is a leading cutting-edge technology company for materials and measurement technology. Founded in 1991, the system provider develops and produces customized solutions for high-precision material production, refinement and processing (Material Solutions) as well as systems for inspecting materials and components using acoustic, optical and wet-chemical processes (Metrology).With its Technology Hub, PVA TePla operates an innovation center for market-oriented research and development of the materials of the future. In addition, the company also serves highly specific individual customer requirements with its internal research and development. PVA TePla Group solutions are applied at a very early stage in the value chain of products and technologies. They address the global challenges in the megatrends of digitalization, decarbonization and mobility.PVA TePla has an international presence with sites in Europe, Asia and North America. The company is headquartered in Wettenberg, Hesse, and employs around 1,000 people worldwide. The company is listed on the S-DAX and PVA TePla AG shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and the German regional stock exchanges (ISIN DE0007461006, WKN 746100).Sebastian GonsiorHead of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations+49 (641) 68690-419

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