EQS-News: PVA TePla off to a strong start to the year: Order intake in the first quarter of 2026 at record levels

EQS-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

PVA TePla off to a strong start to the year: Order intake in the first quarter of 2026 at record levels



07.05.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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PVA TePla off to a strong start to the year: Order intake in the first quarter of 2026 at record levels

Order intake rises to EUR 121.6 million, up 164% from the previous year

Revenue reaches EUR 54.9 million; EBITDA stands at EUR 1.4 million

New segment reporting based on the Material Solutions and Metrology product groups reflects strategic development

Strong start to the year confirms expectations for the current fiscal year; guidance for 2026 reaffirmed

Wettenberg, May 7, 2026. Demand for the high-tech solutions of PVA TePla AG (ISIN DE0007461006) remains consistently strong and delivered one of the highest quarterly order intake in the company’s history in the first quarter of 2026 at more than EUR 121 million. Both segments – which, under the new segmentation now represent the product groups Material Solutions and Metrology – contributed to this development. The positive order situation in the first quarter supports expectations for the current fiscal year. Against this backdrop, PVA TePla reaffirms its guidance for 2026.



“The strong order intake shows that our strategic development is increasingly translating into concrete customer orders. This development is driven by a broader demand base across both product groups. With the investments in structures, processes, and organization already initiated last year, we have aligned our business model toward sustainable profitability and growth,” says Jalin Ketter, CEO of PVA TePla.



New segment reporting increases transparency



With its interim statement for the first quarter of 2026, PVA TePla is introducing a new segment reporting structure. Effective immediately, reporting is no longer industry-based but is aligned with the two product groups, Material Solutions and Metrology.

This reflects the further development of the Group´s business model with a broader positioning among customer target groups while simultaneously enhancing the transparency of reporting by more clearly reflecting the different economic characteristics of the two product groups.



Strong demand in both product groups



In the Metrology segment, order intake in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to EUR 62.7 million, nearly three times higher than in the same period of the previous year. In the Material Solutions segment, order intake reached EUR 59.0 million, more than doubling compared to the same period last year. These included, among other things, orders related to key technologies for AI applications and AI data centers, such as High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) in the Metrology segment and initial equipment for the production of indium phosphide crystals in Material Solutions. With regard to the current fiscal year, portions of the order intake in both segments will be recognized as revenue in 2027.



Revenue and earnings performance still impacted by low capacity utilization



Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 54.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, down from EUR 58.8 million in the prior year, representing a 7% decrease compared to the prior-year figure. While revenue in the Material Solutions segment declined by 24% to EUR 31.9 million (previous year: EUR 42.2 million), revenue in the Metrology segment rose by 38% to EUR 23.0 million (previous year: EUR 16.6 million). Gross profit reached EUR 15.6 million, down from EUR 19.5 million. The gross margin stood at 28.5%, down from 33.1% in the prior-year period. EBITDA amounted to EUR 1.4 million, down from EUR 8.2 million, and the EBITDA margin reached 2.5%, down from 13.9% in the prior year. EBIT stood at EUR -1.3 million, compared to EUR 5.9 million in the prior-year period. Earnings performance in the first quarter of 2026 was influenced, among other factors, by investments in infrastructure, processes, and organization initiated in the prior year, as well as by one-time expenses related to restructuring measures. Capacity utilization is expected to rise gradually over the course of the year.



Guidance for 2026 reaffirmed



The guidance for the 2026 fiscal year presented in the 2025 Annual Report remains unchanged. For the PVA TePla Group, the Management Board confirms consolidated revenue in the range of EUR 255 million to EUR 275 million and EBITDA in the range of EUR 26 million to EUR 31 million.

About PVA TePla

PVA TePla is a leading cutting-edge technology company for materials and measurement technology. Founded in 1991, the system provider develops and produces customized solutions for high-precision material production, refinement and processing (Material Solutions) as well as systems for inspecting materials and components using acoustic, optical and wet-chemical processes (Metrology).



With its Technology Hub, PVA TePla operates an innovation center for market-oriented research and development of the materials of the future. In addition, the company also serves highly specific individual customer requirements with its internal research and development. PVA TePla Group solutions are applied at a very early stage in the value chain of products and technologies. They address the global challenges in the megatrends of digitalization, decarbonization and mobility.



PVA TePla has an international presence with sites in Europe, Asia and North America. The company is headquartered in Wettenberg, Hesse, and employs around 1,000 people worldwide. The company is listed on the S-DAX and PVA TePla AG shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and the German regional stock exchanges (ISIN DE0007461006, WKN 746100).

Contact:

Sebastian Gonsior

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+49 (641) 68690-419

ir@pvatepla.com

“The strong order intake shows that our strategic development is increasingly translating into concrete customer orders. This development is driven by a broader demand base across both product groups. With the investments in structures, processes, and organization already initiated last year, we have aligned our business model toward sustainable profitability and growth,” says Jalin Ketter, CEO of PVA TePla.With its interim statement for the first quarter of 2026, PVA TePla is introducing a new segment reporting structure. Effective immediately, reporting is no longer industry-based but is aligned with the two product groups, Material Solutions and Metrology.This reflects the further development of the Group´s business model with a broader positioning among customer target groups while simultaneously enhancing the transparency of reporting by more clearly reflecting the different economic characteristics of the two product groups.In the Metrology segment, order intake in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to EUR 62.7 million, nearly three times higher than in the same period of the previous year. In the Material Solutions segment, order intake reached EUR 59.0 million, more than doubling compared to the same period last year. These included, among other things, orders related to key technologies for AI applications and AI data centers, such as High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) in the Metrology segment and initial equipment for the production of indium phosphide crystals in Material Solutions. With regard to the current fiscal year, portions of the order intake in both segments will be recognized as revenue in 2027.Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 54.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, down from EUR 58.8 million in the prior year, representing a 7% decrease compared to the prior-year figure. While revenue in the Material Solutions segment declined by 24% to EUR 31.9 million (previous year: EUR 42.2 million), revenue in the Metrology segment rose by 38% to EUR 23.0 million (previous year: EUR 16.6 million). Gross profit reached EUR 15.6 million, down from EUR 19.5 million. The gross margin stood at 28.5%, down from 33.1% in the prior-year period. EBITDA amounted to EUR 1.4 million, down from EUR 8.2 million, and the EBITDA margin reached 2.5%, down from 13.9% in the prior year. EBIT stood at EUR -1.3 million, compared to EUR 5.9 million in the prior-year period. Earnings performance in the first quarter of 2026 was influenced, among other factors, by investments in infrastructure, processes, and organization initiated in the prior year, as well as by one-time expenses related to restructuring measures. Capacity utilization is expected to rise gradually over the course of the year.The guidance for the 2026 fiscal year presented in the 2025 Annual Report remains unchanged. For the PVA TePla Group, the Management Board confirms consolidated revenue in the range of EUR 255 million to EUR 275 million and EBITDA in the range of EUR 26 million to EUR 31 million.PVA TePla is a leading cutting-edge technology company for materials and measurement technology. Founded in 1991, the system provider develops and produces customized solutions for high-precision material production, refinement and processing (Material Solutions) as well as systems for inspecting materials and components using acoustic, optical and wet-chemical processes (Metrology).With its Technology Hub, PVA TePla operates an innovation center for market-oriented research and development of the materials of the future. In addition, the company also serves highly specific individual customer requirements with its internal research and development. PVA TePla Group solutions are applied at a very early stage in the value chain of products and technologies. They address the global challenges in the megatrends of digitalization, decarbonization and mobility.PVA TePla has an international presence with sites in Europe, Asia and North America. The company is headquartered in Wettenberg, Hesse, and employs around 1,000 people worldwide. The company is listed on the S-DAX and PVA TePla AG shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and the German regional stock exchanges (ISIN DE0007461006, WKN 746100).Sebastian GonsiorHead of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations+49 (641) 68690-419

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