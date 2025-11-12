EQS-News: PVA TePla: Order intake up significantly in the third quarter, revenue and earnings impacted by project delays

EQS-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

PVA TePla: Order intake up significantly in the third quarter, revenue and earnings impacted by project delays



12.11.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

PVA TePla: Order intake up significantly in the third quarter, revenue and earnings impacted by project delays Consolidated revenue after nine months at EUR 175.4 million (previous year: EUR 198.3 million)

Order intake increases by 65% to EUR 176.5 million

EBITDA margin at 10.7% (previous year: 16.3%)

Gross margin slightly improved to 32.1%

Guidance for full year 2025 adjusted in October Wettenberg, November 12, 2025: PVA TePla AG (ISIN DE0007461006) recorded a significant increase in order intake in the first nine months of 2025. At the same time, project-related delays and restrained investment activity had a dampening effect on revenue and earnings. Despite the challenging environment, the Group recorded a noticeable increase in demand in key technology areas. As part of Strategy 2028, its clear focus remains on efficiency, earnings quality, and strengthening structures.



"The strong order intake shows that our technologies remain in demand even in a challenging environment," says Jalin Ketter, CEO of PVA TePla AG. "Against the backdrop of the current delays, it becomes even clearer how important it is that we open up new target markets with our outstanding solutions, make processes more efficient, and align the organization for long-term profitability. This way, we are creating the basis for our future sustainable and balanced growth."



Growing order intake, revenue and earnings under pressure in the current environment



Consolidated revenue of the PVA TePla Group amounted to EUR 175.4 million after nine months (previous year: EUR 198.3 million). The gross margin rose slightly to 32.1% (previous year: 31.2%). EBITDA amounted to EUR 18.7 million (previous year: EUR 32.4 million), which corresponds to a margin of 10.7%. The decline is mainly due to postponed project acceptances and investments in R&D and organizational structures.



Order intake rose significantly to EUR 176.5 million (previous year: EUR 107.2 million), exceeding revenue for the first time since the beginning of 2023 (book-to-bill ratio > 1).



Good demand in both segments, different earnings trends



In the Semiconductor Systems segment, demand for high-precision metrology systems and equipment for material synthesis increased noticeably. Order intake rose to EUR 105.8 million (previous year: EUR 63.9 million), demonstrating that PVA TePla is benefiting from targeted demand even in a subdued market environment. Revenue amounted to EUR 115.3 million (previous year: EUR 135.7 million). Postponed deliveries and delayed acceptances in international markets slowed development, while demand remained high overall. At EUR 15.5 million (previous year: EUR 26.6 million), EBITDA was down on the previous year, reflecting both the lower level of revenue and higher R&D expenses as part of the technology expansion.



Order intake in the Industrial Systems segment also increased significantly, reaching EUR 70.7 million (previous year: EUR 43.3 million). Revenue amounted to EUR 60.1 million (previous year: EUR 62.5 million) and EBITDA to EUR 8.3 million (previous year: EUR 9.0 million). Positive impetus came from applications in the energy and aerospace sectors. The slight decline in earnings was mainly due to higher indirect costs in connection with preparations for future growth.



Integration and capacity expansion strengthen technological basis and performance



The integration of PVA Vision and PVA desconpro, which were acquired in the first half of the year, is proceeding according to plan and is strengthening the technological basis in the field of metrology. At PVA desconpro, a capacity expansion for the production of metrology systems was recently completed. A new cleanroom enables the final assembly and commissioning of automated metrology systems under ultra-clean conditions. The Group is thus increasing its vertical integration and efficiency and implementing a further component of Strategy 2028. The aim is to streamline processes, shorten throughput times, and be able to meet growing market demand even faster.



Guidance for 2025 adjusted, long-term growth drivers intact



Due to the business performance in the third quarter, the Management Board adjusted the forecast for the full year on October 24, 2025. The Group now expects revenue of around EUR 235 to 255 million (previously EUR 260 to 280 million) and EBITDA of between EUR 25 and 30 million (previously EUR 34 to 39 million).

Despite the delay in realizing revenue, the structural growth drivers in the core markets remain intact. The high level of order intake, a solid balance sheet structure, and the Group's technological strength form a reliable basis for further development.

About PVA TePla

PVA TePla is a leading cutting-edge technology company for materials and measurement technology. Founded in 1991, the system provider develops and produces customized solutions for high-precision material production, refinement and processing (Material Solutions) as well as systems for inspecting materials and components using acoustic, wet-chemical and optical processes (Metrology).



With its Technology Hub, PVA TePla operates an innovation center for market-oriented research and development of the materials of the future. In addition, the company also serves highly specific individual customer requirements with its internal research and development. PVA TePla Group solutions are applied at a very early stage in the value chain of products and technologies. They address the global challenges in the megatrends of digitalization, decarbonization and mobility.



PVA TePla has an international presence with sites in Europe, Asia and North America. The company is headquartered in Wettenberg, Hesse, and employs around 1,000 people worldwide. The company is listed on the S-DAX and PVA TePla AG shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and the German regional stock exchanges (ISIN DE0007461006, WKN 746100).

Contact:

Sebastian Gonsior

Manager Investor Relations

+49 (641) 68690-419

