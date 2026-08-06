EQS-News: PVA TePla Reports Strong Order Intake and Improved Business Performance in the Second Quarter of 2026

EQS-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

PVA TePla Reports Strong Order Intake and Improved Business Performance in the Second Quarter of 2026



06.08.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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PVA TePla Reports Strong Order Intake and Improved Business Performance in the Second Quarter of 2026 Order intake rises by 80% to EUR 186.7 million compared to the first half of 2025

Consolidated revenue of EUR 120.5 million, slightly above the prior year

Revenue and EBITDA improved in the second quarter compared to the start of the year

Gradual improvement in revenue and earnings performance expected over the remainder of the year

Guidance for fiscal year 2026 confirmed; EBITDA expected to be in the lower half of the guidance range due to one-time effects

Wettenberg, August 6, 2026. The increased demand for PVA TePla AG’s (ISIN DE0007461006) high-tech solutions continued in the second quarter of 2026. In the first half of the year, order intake rose by 80% to EUR 186.7 million, up from EUR 103.6 million in the same period of the previous year. Both segments contributed almost equally to this development. The book-to-bill ratio increased to 1.55, up from 0.87 in the first half of 2025.



“Demand for our technologies remains strong and is driven by both segments. In particular, we see sustained high demand for our metrology solutions over the long term. Our existing metrology capacities are already fully utilized through mid-2027, and the capacities currently under construction are filling up with customer projects and initial reservations for 2028. At the same time, our operating performance has improved compared to the start of the year,” says Jalin Ketter, CEO of PVA TePla.



Consolidated revenue increased slightly in the first half of the year to EUR 120.5 million, up from EUR 119.6 million in the same period last year. Following a decline in revenue in the first quarter, revenue performance improved noticeably in the second quarter. Quarterly revenue rose by 8% compared to the same quarter last year to EUR 65.7 million, exceeding the first-quarter level of EUR 54.9 million. EBITDA improved from EUR 1.4 million at the start of the year to EUR 3.0 million, bringing the total for the first half of the year to EUR 4.4 million.



Strong Demand in Both Segments



Revenue in the Metrology segment rose by 20% in the first half of the year to EUR 53.0 million, compared with EUR 44.2 million in the same period of the previous year. In the Material Solutions segment, revenue totaled EUR 67.6 million, compared with EUR 75.4 million. In the second quarter, both segments achieved revenue growth compared with the respective quarter of the previous year.



In the Metrology segment, order intake improved in the first half of 2026 to EUR 97.7 million, up from EUR 53.3 million in the same period of the previous year. Significant momentum came from demand for ultrasound inspection systems for advanced semiconductor applications.



In the Material Solutions segment, order intake rose to EUR 89.0 million, up from EUR 50.3 million in the same period of the previous year. Contributing factors included orders for crystal growth systems, including systems for the production of indium phosphide. This material is gaining particular importance for optical data transmission in AI data centers.



Regionally, demand grew particularly strongly in Asia. Customers in the region accounted for EUR 114.8 million, or 61%, of total order intake. Due to varying project lead times, a significant portion of the newly secured orders will not be recognized in revenue and earnings until later reporting periods.



Earnings Performance Continues to Be Shaped by Upfront Investments and One-Time Effects



Gross profit amounted to EUR 35.3 million in the first half of 2026, compared with EUR 39.9 million in the same period of the previous year. The gross margin stood at 29.3%, down from 33.3%. The decline was primarily attributable to lower capacity utilization and the associated lower coverage of fixed costs as well as product mix effects in Material Solutions.



EBITDA reached EUR 4.4 million, compared with EUR 14.9 million in the same period of the previous year. The EBITDA margin was 3.6%, down from 12.5%. In the second quarter, the EBITDA margin rose to 4.6%, up from 2.5% in the first quarter. Earnings performance in the first half of the year was characterized by a comparatively low gross margin as well as one-time expenses not attributable to the period.



Guidance for 2026



For the remainder of the year, the company expects a gradual improvement in revenue and earnings performance.



In the second half of the year, a gradual and significant improvement in the gross margin is expected, resulting from a favorable product mix in the Material Solutions segment and continued strong business performance in the Metrology segment. Significant contributions toward achieving the annual targets are expected particularly in the fourth quarter due to project lead times.



The guidance for fiscal year 2026 is confirmed. At the same time, given the earnings performance in the first half of the year, the company expects EBITDA to be in the lower half of the projected range of EUR 26 million to EUR 31 million.



About PVA TePla

PVA TePla is a leading cutting-edge technology company for materials and measurement technology. Founded in 1991, the system provider develops and produces customized solutions for high-precision material production, refinement and processing (Material Solutions) as well as systems for inspecting materials and components using acoustic, optical and wet-chemical processes (Metrology).



With its Technology Hub, PVA TePla operates an innovation center for market-oriented research and development of the materials of the future. In addition, the company also serves highly specific individual customer requirements with its internal research and development. PVA TePla Group solutions are applied at a very early stage in the value chain of products and technologies. They address the global challenges in the megatrends of digitalization, decarbonization and mobility.



PVA TePla has an international presence with sites in Europe, Asia and North America. The company is headquartered in Wettenberg, Hesse, and employs around 1,000 people worldwide. The company is listed in the

Contact:

Sebastian Gonsior

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+49 (641) 68690-419

ir@pvatepla.com



“Demand for our technologies remains strong and is driven by both segments. In particular, we see sustained high demand for our metrology solutions over the long term. Our existing metrology capacities are already fully utilized through mid-2027, and the capacities currently under construction are filling up with customer projects and initial reservations for 2028. At the same time, our operating performance has improved compared to the start of the year,” says Jalin Ketter, CEO of PVA TePla.Consolidated revenue increased slightly in the first half of the year to EUR 120.5 million, up from EUR 119.6 million in the same period last year. Following a decline in revenue in the first quarter, revenue performance improved noticeably in the second quarter. Quarterly revenue rose by 8% compared to the same quarter last year to EUR 65.7 million, exceeding the first-quarter level of EUR 54.9 million. EBITDA improved from EUR 1.4 million at the start of the year to EUR 3.0 million, bringing the total for the first half of the year to EUR 4.4 million.Revenue in the Metrology segment rose by 20% in the first half of the year to EUR 53.0 million, compared with EUR 44.2 million in the same period of the previous year. In the Material Solutions segment, revenue totaled EUR 67.6 million, compared with EUR 75.4 million. In the second quarter, both segments achieved revenue growth compared with the respective quarter of the previous year.In the Metrology segment, order intake improved in the first half of 2026 to EUR 97.7 million, up from EUR 53.3 million in the same period of the previous year. Significant momentum came from demand for ultrasound inspection systems for advanced semiconductor applications.In the Material Solutions segment, order intake rose to EUR 89.0 million, up from EUR 50.3 million in the same period of the previous year. Contributing factors included orders for crystal growth systems, including systems for the production of indium phosphide. This material is gaining particular importance for optical data transmission in AI data centers.Regionally, demand grew particularly strongly in Asia. Customers in the region accounted for EUR 114.8 million, or 61%, of total order intake. Due to varying project lead times, a significant portion of the newly secured orders will not be recognized in revenue and earnings until later reporting periods.Gross profit amounted to EUR 35.3 million in the first half of 2026, compared with EUR 39.9 million in the same period of the previous year. The gross margin stood at 29.3%, down from 33.3%. The decline was primarily attributable to lower capacity utilization and the associated lower coverage of fixed costs as well as product mix effects in Material Solutions.EBITDA reached EUR 4.4 million, compared with EUR 14.9 million in the same period of the previous year. The EBITDA margin was 3.6%, down from 12.5%. In the second quarter, the EBITDA margin rose to 4.6%, up from 2.5% in the first quarter. Earnings performance in the first half of the year was characterized by a comparatively low gross margin as well as one-time expenses not attributable to the period.For the remainder of the year, the company expects a gradual improvement in revenue and earnings performance.In the second half of the year, a gradual and significant improvement in the gross margin is expected, resulting from a favorable product mix in the Material Solutions segment and continued strong business performance in the Metrology segment. Significant contributions toward achieving the annual targets are expected particularly in the fourth quarter due to project lead times.The guidance for fiscal year 2026 is confirmed. At the same time, given the earnings performance in the first half of the year, the company expects EBITDA to be in the lower half of the projected range of EUR 26 million to EUR 31 million.PVA TePla is a leading cutting-edge technology company for materials and measurement technology. Founded in 1991, the system provider develops and produces customized solutions for high-precision material production, refinement and processing (Material Solutions) as well as systems for inspecting materials and components using acoustic, optical and wet-chemical processes (Metrology).With its Technology Hub, PVA TePla operates an innovation center for market-oriented research and development of the materials of the future. In addition, the company also serves highly specific individual customer requirements with its internal research and development. PVA TePla Group solutions are applied at a very early stage in the value chain of products and technologies. They address the global challenges in the megatrends of digitalization, decarbonization and mobility.PVA TePla has an international presence with sites in Europe, Asia and North America. The company is headquartered in Wettenberg, Hesse, and employs around 1,000 people worldwide. The company is listed in the TecDax and S-DAX. PVA TePla AG shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and the German regional stock exchanges (ISIN DE0007461006, WKN 746100).Sebastian GonsiorHead of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations+49 (641) 68690-419

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