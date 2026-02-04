EQS-News: PVA TePla significantly increases order intake in 2025 – moderate revenue and earnings growth expected for 2026

EQS-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast

PVA TePla significantly increases order intake in 2025 – moderate revenue and earnings growth expected for 2026



04.02.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Wettenberg, February 4, 2026. In a market environment that remains challenging, PVA TePla AG closed the fiscal year 2025 with a significant increase in order intake, thus creating a solid foundation for further business development. Operating performance was significantly impacted by delays in the realization and acceptance of individual projects, which had an effect on revenue and earnings.



According to preliminary, unaudited figures, the Group generated revenue of around EUR 244 million in the 2025 fiscal year (previous year: EUR 270.1 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to around EUR 25 million (previous year: EUR 47.8 million).



Order intake for the year as a whole rose to around EUR 268 million (previous year: EUR 150.6 million), exceeding revenue. The book-to-bill ratio was therefore above 1, underlining the growing demand for PVA TePla Group's solutions.



“Project-related delays due to trade policy uncertainties had an impact on revenue and earnings in 2025. However, demand has already increased significantly in the past year,” says Markus Groß, CFO of PVA TePla. “For 2026, we expect steady progress in project realization. At the same time, we are continuing to systematically focus our product portfolio on growth areas and increase our efficiency. The associated structural measures will continue to have an impact on earnings, but at the same time lay the foundation for a sustainable improvement in profitability.”



Looking ahead, CEO Jalin Ketter says: “Our strong order intake in 2025 is a clear signal of the attractiveness of our product portfolio and the competitiveness of our technologies. We are seeing continued high customer interest in our solutions, particularly in the metrology sector. With a well-filled order pipeline and project processing returning to normal, we expect to see a slight increase in revenue in 2026 and a significant upturn in business from 2027 onwards.”



Moderate growth in 2026, significant increase expected in 2027



Based on the current order situation, PVA TePla expects consolidated revenue of EUR 255 million to EUR 275 million for fiscal year 2026. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of EUR 26 million to EUR 31 million.



Management anticipates a noticeable acceleration in business development from 2027 and expects Group revenue of more than EUR 300 million in 2027, combined with a return to significant double-digit growth rates, which should continue in subsequent years. The company remains committed to its strategic goal of increasing Group revenue to around EUR 500 million in the medium term.



All results stated are preliminary and unaudited. The final audited figures for fiscal year 2025 and the annual report will be published on March 19, 2026.



About PVA TePla

PVA TePla is a leading cutting-edge technology company for materials and measurement technology. Founded in 1991, the system provider develops and produces customized solutions for high-precision material production, refinement and processing (Material Solutions) as well as systems for inspecting materials and components using acoustic, wet-chemical and optical processes (Metrology).



With its Technology Hub, PVA TePla operates an innovation center for market-oriented research and development of the materials of the future. In addition, the company also serves highly specific individual customer requirements with its internal research and development. PVA TePla Group solutions are applied at a very early stage in the value chain of products and technologies. They address the global challenges in the megatrends of digitalization, decarbonization and mobility.



PVA TePla has an international presence with sites in Europe, Asia and North America. The company is headquartered in Wettenberg, Hesse, and employs around 1,000 people worldwide. The company is listed on the S-DAX and PVA TePla AG shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and the German regional stock exchanges (ISIN DE0007461006, WKN 746100).

Contact:

Sebastian Gonsior

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+49 (641) 68690-419

