EQS-News: PwC and SNP Expand Partnership Globally

Partnership between PwC and SNP to cover international markets in the future

Following BLUEFIELD certification and joint projects, the expansion represents the next big collaboration step

Heidelberg, Germany September 12, 2023 Heidelberg-based software and consulting company SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a leading provider of software for digital transformations, automated data migrations and data management in the SAP environment, is further expanding its partnership among the leading professional services networks in the world with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). For their joint project accomplishments in 2022, SNP has awarded PwC the Gold Partner Status. PwC customers on a transformation journey can now expect support, and changes to SAP systems can be made quickly and securely using the transformation platform SNP CrystalBridge®. For PwC, the flexibility of the software and the migration process is a decisive factor. As a result, both parties benefit from the partnership through being able to respond quickly to changes and deliver a precise service offering to complex challenges.

For the past years, PwC has been leveraging the SNP software suite and the selective data migration approach SNP BLUEFIELD to help its customers move to SAP S/4HANA.

We are thrilled to have SNP as a trusted partner in our mission to help clients achieve their digital transformation goals. Our collaboration has been instrumental in delivering innovative solutions that drive efficiency for our clients. SNP's expertise in data migration and transformation, combined with our global consulting capabilities, has enabled us to provide our clients with a reliable service offering. We greatly value our partnership with SNP and look forward to continuing to work together, says Michael Rasch, Partner, SAP Global Alliance Leader, PwC Germany.

Lutz Lambrecht, Executive Vice President Global Partner Management at SNP, adds: SNP doesnt only focus on the technical implementation of a business transformation. Our portfolio differs from others in that it is highly flexible, enabling us to act quickly in the event of process changes while minimizing costs and risks. The basis for this is our comprehensive industry knowledge. The result is a value unique proposition that we offer our partners and their customers. Its a clear win-win-win situation.

PwC works closely with SNP during the particularly data migration phase of the transformation process, ensuring seamless execution. To provide customers with focused support, local teams from both partners will coordinate their collaboration directly in the regions of the markets in Europe, the USA, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region in the future.



About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future. SNPs Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge® and the BLUEFIELD approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud.

The company works with around 2,600 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 21 of the DAX40 and 95 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has around 1,400 employees worldwide at over 40 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 173.4 million in the 2022 fiscal year.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

Press Contact SNP

Paola Krauss

Phone: +49 172 72 95 928

Email: paola.krauss@snpgroup.com