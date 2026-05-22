EQS-News: PWO AG shareholders approve all agenda items at the 2026 Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: PWO AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

PWO AG shareholders approve all agenda items at the 2026 Annual General Meeting



22.05.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PWO AG shareholders approve all agenda items at the 2026 Annual General Meeting

Carlo Lazzarini (CEO): “PWO’s drive-independent business model, strong innovative capabilities and a global “local-for-local” presence strengthen our market position and enable us to continue our international expansion course in a resilient manner - despite subdued demand and an automotive industry in transition, particularly in Germany.”

Dividend of EUR 1.65 for the 2025 fiscal year

Strengthening resilience and competitiveness

Successful in a challenging market environment

Confirmation of the annual forecast for 2026

Oberkirch, May 22, 2026 - Shareholders expressed strong approval of the PWO Group’s performance in the current challenging market environment. All agenda items were approved by broad majorities. Approximately 65% of the company’s share capital was represented.

At the 2026 Annual General Meeting, CEO Carlo Lazzarini reported on the PWO Group’s performance and the status of the implementation of strategic priorities. The focus remains on technology and innovation, the international presence and its targeted expansion, as well as the consistent management of profitability and cash flow.

The PWO Group operates in a market environment characterized by structural change, increasing global competitive pressure and an automotive industry in the midst of a transformation process. In this challenging environment, PWO was able not only to maintain but even expand its market position based on its drive-independent business model, strong innovative capabilities and global presence. A targeted expansion of the customer and market portfolio, along with a consistent “local-for-local” approach, strengthen the Group’s resilience and form the foundation for continuing its international expansion.

Another key focus of the reporting was on strategic progress in the area of sustainability. Even though the issue is currently taking a back seat in the public eye due to geopolitical developments, it continues to gain importance throughout the mobility industry’s value chains and is increasingly becoming a key competitive factor. The PWO Group is therefore consistently pursuing the goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and further strengthening its with regard to future regulatory and market requirements.

In addition to the presentation of the financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year, the agenda for the 2026 Annual General Meeting included, in particular, the regular resolutions on the appropriation of retained earnings, resolution on the discharge of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board and the approval of the remuneration report, as well as the election of the auditor and the auditor of the sustainability report for the 2026 fiscal year. Furthermore, a resolution was passed regarding the introduction of electronic shares (e-shares) and the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association.

The detailed voting results are available on PWO’s website at https://www.pwo-group.com/en/press-and-investors/general-meeting/.



PWO AG

The Executive Board

Contact:

Lukas Daucher

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T. +49 7802 84 - 282

M. lukas.daucher@pwo-group.com



PWO AG

Industriestraße 8

77704 Oberkirch

pwo-group.com

PWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions

100+ million components per year | 3,300 employees | 11 global locations | Over 100 years of experience

PWO Group is a global partner to the mobility industry. We are shaping the mobility of the future with our powertrain agnostic and sustainable business model.

As technology leaders in climate-friendly lightweight construction, high-precision forming and related joining technologies, we engineer and manufacture a wide range of complex metal components and systems at the cutting edge of technological achievability.

Our solutions combine cost-effectiveness with sustainability. We are at the forefront of the 3 megatrends in the mobility industry: electrification, safety and comfort. Our solutions are integral to almost every passenger car worldwide. With our innovative engineering expertise and local for local production sites, we ensure customer proximity and highest quality. We deliver efficiently, flexibly and reliably worldwide.

As a value-oriented employer with family-like structures, we offer a meaningful environment for personal growth. Our corporate management is characterized by responsibility and transparency, which are strategically anchored in our guiding principle: People. Planet. Progress.

More at: pwo-group.com