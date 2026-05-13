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WKN: 696800 / ISIN: DE0006968001

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13.05.2026 09:20:03

EQS-News: PWO Group gets off to a strong start in fiscal year 2026

EQS-News: PWO AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
PWO Group gets off to a strong start in fiscal year 2026

13.05.2026 / 09:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PWO Group gets off to a strong start in fiscal year 2026

Carlo Lazzarini (CEO): “Our strategic focus, our innovative strength and our global presence form a strong foundation that will enable us to continue navigating the current difficult market environment successfully.”
  • Series revenue, adjusted for currency effects, nearly at the previous year’s level
  • EBIT before currency effects impacted by one-time charges related to restructuring
  • Once again, encouraging inflow of new business and expansion of our customer portfolio
  • Completion of the placement of the promissory note loan
  • 2026 forecast confirmed

Oberkirch, May 13, 2026 – Geopolitical uncertainties, volatile supply chains and subdued demand in certain regional markets continued to create challenging conditions for the automotive industry in the first quarter of the new fiscal year. This makes the PWO Group’s continued robust performance and strategic progress it has made all the more encouraging.
In the first quarter of 2026, the PWO Group achieved the following key figures:
  • Revenue: EUR 125.4m (p/y: EUR 137.0m)
  • EBIT before currency effects: EUR 2.8m (p/y: EUR 5.5m)
  • EBIT including currency effects: EUR 2.7m (p/y: EUR 5.0m)
  • Consolidated net income: EUR 0.3m (p/y: EUR 1.7m)
  • Capital expenditure: EUR 3.9m (p/y: EUR 6.5m)
  • Free cash flow after interest paid and received and taxes paid:
    EUR -1.1m (p/y: EUR -10.5m)
  • Equity ratio: 37.8% (Dec. 31, 2025: 37.5%)
  • Lifetime volume of new business: approximately EUR 150m
    (p/y: approximately EUR 195m)
The Group’s revenue showed solid growth. The start-ups and ramp-ups of new series productions from the strong new business of recent years, counteract current market weakness. Series revenue remained nearly at the previous year’s level, with a currency-adjusted decline of just EUR 2.1m. The reported decrease in revenue resulted primarily from negative currency effects amounting to EUR 4.5m, as well as a EUR 5.0m decrease in tooling revenue due to invoicing-related timing effects.

As expected, EBIT before currency effects was significantly below the prior year. This was due in part to provisions for restructuring expenses in the low single-digit million-euro range at the Oberkirch site.

The continued encouraging performance in new business confirms the consistent strengthening of our market position and will help ensure capacity utilization in the future as well. With a lifetime volume of approximately EUR 150m secured in the first quarter, we have made a strong start to the 2026 fiscal year. At the same time, we are systematically expanding our customer base and have once again acquired a major local company as a new customer in the China segment.

Finally, we are pleased with the inflow of EUR 7.5m from the second tranche of the promissory note loan placed in the fourth quarter of 2025. This transaction is now complete. The total volume of the two tranches placed was EUR 20m, which strengthened the Group’s financial foundation.

With this positive start to 2026, we look forward to the coming months with full confidence and confirm our forecast for the current fiscal year.

The first-quarter 2026 report will be published on the PWO website at https://www.pwo-group.com/en/press-and-investors/mediacenter/reports-and-publications/.

PWO AG
The Executive Board

Contact:
Lukas Daucher
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T. +49 7802 84 - 282
M. lukas.daucher@pwo-group.com

PWO AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
pwo-group.com

PWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions
100+ million components per year | 3,300 employees | 11 global locations | Over 100 years of experience

PWO Group is a global partner to the mobility industry. We are shaping the mobility of the future with our powertrain agnostic and sustainable business model.

As technology leaders in climate-friendly lightweight construction, high-precision forming and related joining technologies, we engineer and manufacture a wide range of complex metal components and systems at the cutting edge of technological achievability.

Our solutions combine cost-effectiveness with sustainability. We are at the forefront of the 3 megatrends in the mobility industry: electrification, safety and comfort. Our solutions are integral to almost every passenger car worldwide. With our innovative engineering expertise and local for local production sites, we ensure customer proximity and highest quality. We deliver efficiently, flexibly and reliably worldwide.

As a value-oriented employer with family-like structures, we offer a meaningful environment for personal growth. Our corporate management is characterized by responsibility and transparency, which are strategically anchored in our guiding principle: People. Planet. Progress.

More at: pwo-group.com
 

13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PWO AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7802 84-844
Fax: +49 (0)7802 84-789
E-mail: ir@pwo-group.com
Internet: www.pwo-group.com
ISIN: DE0006968001
WKN: 696800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2326680

 
End of News EQS News Service

2326680  13.05.2026 CET/CEST

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