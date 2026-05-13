EQS-News: PWO Group gets off to a strong start in fiscal year 2026

EQS-News: PWO AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

PWO Group gets off to a strong start in fiscal year 2026



13.05.2026 / 09:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Carlo Lazzarini (CEO): “Our strategic focus, our innovative strength and our global presence form a strong foundation that will enable us to continue navigating the current difficult market environment successfully.” Series revenue, adjusted for currency effects, nearly at the previous year’s level

EBIT before currency effects impacted by one-time charges related to restructuring

Once again, encouraging inflow of new business and expansion of our customer portfolio

Completion of the placement of the promissory note loan

2026 forecast confirmed

Oberkirch, May 13, 2026 – Geopolitical uncertainties, volatile supply chains and subdued demand in certain regional markets continued to create challenging conditions for the automotive industry in the first quarter of the new fiscal year. This makes the PWO Group’s continued robust performance and strategic progress it has made all the more encouraging.

In the first quarter of 2026, the PWO Group achieved the following key figures: Revenue: EUR 125.4m (p/y: EUR 137.0m)

EBIT before currency effects: EUR 2.8m (p/y: EUR 5.5m)

EBIT including currency effects: EUR 2.7m (p/y: EUR 5.0m)

Consolidated net income: EUR 0.3m (p/y: EUR 1.7m)

Capital expenditure: EUR 3.9m (p/y: EUR 6.5m)

Free cash flow after interest paid and received and taxes paid:

EUR -1.1m (p/y: EUR -10.5m)

EUR -1.1m (p/y: EUR -10.5m) Equity ratio: 37.8% (Dec. 31, 2025: 37.5%)

Lifetime volume of new business: approximately EUR 150m

(p/y: approximately EUR 195m) The Group’s revenue showed solid growth. The start-ups and ramp-ups of new series productions from the strong new business of recent years, counteract current market weakness. Series revenue remained nearly at the previous year’s level, with a currency-adjusted decline of just EUR 2.1m. The reported decrease in revenue resulted primarily from negative currency effects amounting to EUR 4.5m, as well as a EUR 5.0m decrease in tooling revenue due to invoicing-related timing effects.



As expected, EBIT before currency effects was significantly below the prior year. This was due in part to provisions for restructuring expenses in the low single-digit million-euro range at the Oberkirch site.



The continued encouraging performance in new business confirms the consistent strengthening of our market position and will help ensure capacity utilization in the future as well. With a lifetime volume of approximately EUR 150m secured in the first quarter, we have made a strong start to the 2026 fiscal year. At the same time, we are systematically expanding our customer base and have once again acquired a major local company as a new customer in the China segment.



Finally, we are pleased with the inflow of EUR 7.5m from the second tranche of the promissory note loan placed in the fourth quarter of 2025. This transaction is now complete. The total volume of the two tranches placed was EUR 20m, which strengthened the Group’s financial foundation.



With this positive start to 2026, we look forward to the coming months with full confidence and confirm our forecast for the current fiscal year.



The first-quarter 2026 report will be published on the PWO website at



PWO AG

The Executive Board



Contact:

Lukas Daucher

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T. +49 7802 84 - 282

M.



PWO AG

Industriestraße 8

77704 Oberkirch

pwo-group.com



PWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions

100+ million components per year | 3,300 employees | 11 global locations | Over 100 years of experience



PWO Group is a global partner to the mobility industry. We are shaping the mobility of the future with our powertrain agnostic and sustainable business model.



As technology leaders in climate-friendly lightweight construction, high-precision forming and related joining technologies, we engineer and manufacture a wide range of complex metal components and systems at the cutting edge of technological achievability.



Our solutions combine cost-effectiveness with sustainability. We are at the forefront of the 3 megatrends in the mobility industry: electrification, safety and comfort. Our solutions are integral to almost every passenger car worldwide. With our innovative engineering expertise and local for local production sites, we ensure customer proximity and highest quality. We deliver efficiently, flexibly and reliably worldwide.



As a value-oriented employer with family-like structures, we offer a meaningful environment for personal growth. Our corporate management is characterized by responsibility and transparency, which are strategically anchored in our guiding principle: People. Planet. Progress.



More at: pwo-group.com

PWO Group gets off to a strong start in fiscal year 2026Carlo Lazzarini (CEO): “Our strategic focus, our innovative strength and our global presence form a strong foundation that will enable us to continue navigating the current difficult market environment successfully.”– Geopolitical uncertainties, volatile supply chains and subdued demand in certain regional markets continued to create challenging conditions for the automotive industry in the first quarter of the new fiscal year. This makes the PWO Group’s continued robust performance and strategic progress it has made all the more encouraging.In the first quarter of 2026, the PWO Group achieved the following key figures:The Group’s revenue showed solid growth. The start-ups and ramp-ups of new series productions from the strong new business of recent years, counteract current market weakness. Series revenue remained nearly at the previous year’s level, with a currency-adjusted decline of just EUR 2.1m. The reported decrease in revenue resulted primarily from negative currency effects amounting to EUR 4.5m, as well as a EUR 5.0m decrease in tooling revenue due to invoicing-related timing effects.As expected, EBIT before currency effects was significantly below the prior year. This was due in part to provisions for restructuring expenses in the low single-digit million-euro range at the Oberkirch site.The continued encouraging performance in new business confirms the consistent strengthening of our market position and will help ensure capacity utilization in the future as well. With a lifetime volume of approximately EUR 150m secured in the first quarter, we have made a strong start to the 2026 fiscal year. At the same time, we are systematically expanding our customer base and have once again acquired a major local company as a new customer in the China segment.Finally, we are pleased with the inflow of EUR 7.5m from the second tranche of the promissory note loan placed in the fourth quarter of 2025. This transaction is now complete. The total volume of the two tranches placed was EUR 20m, which strengthened the Group’s financial foundation.With this positive start to 2026, we look forward to the coming months with full confidence and confirm our forecast for the current fiscal year.The first-quarter 2026 report will be published on the PWO website at https://www.pwo-group.com/en/press-and-investors/mediacenter/reports-and-publications/.PWO AGThe Executive BoardLukas DaucherInvestor Relations & Corporate CommunicationsT. +49 7802 84 - 282M. lukas.daucher@pwo-group.com PWO AGIndustriestraße 877704 Oberkirchpwo-group.comPWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions100+ million components per year | 3,300 employees | 11 global locations | Over 100 years of experiencePWO Group is a global partner to the mobility industry. We are shaping the mobility of the future with our powertrain agnostic and sustainable business model.As technology leaders in climate-friendly lightweight construction, high-precision forming and related joining technologies, we engineer and manufacture a wide range of complex metal components and systems at the cutting edge of technological achievability.Our solutions combine cost-effectiveness with sustainability. We are at the forefront of the 3 megatrends in the mobility industry: electrification, safety and comfort. Our solutions are integral to almost every passenger car worldwide. With our innovative engineering expertise and local for local production sites, we ensure customer proximity and highest quality. We deliver efficiently, flexibly and reliably worldwide.As a value-oriented employer with family-like structures, we offer a meaningful environment for personal growth. Our corporate management is characterized by responsibility and transparency, which are strategically anchored in our guiding principle: People. Planet. Progress.More at:

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