EQS-News: PWO Group secures new business of more than EUR 520m and confirms full-year forecast

EQS-News: PWO AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures

PWO Group secures new business of more than EUR 520m and confirms full-year forecast



12.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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PWO Group secures new business of more than EUR 520m and confirms full-year forecast

New business with a lifetime volume of more than EUR 520m secured in the first 9 months

Cost reduction and efficiency improvements remain a key focus in a challenging market environment

Germany reports positive EBIT before currency effects of EUR 4.4m (p/y: EUR -3.7m); the Czech Republic improves to EUR 9.3m (p/y: EUR 6.2m)

Operating performance continues to be shaped by start-up, process and capacity utilization effects

Full-year forecast for 2026 confirmed; focus shifts to subsequent years

Oberkirch, November 12, 2026 – The PWO Group, a global partner to the mobility industry, today published its results for the first 9 months of 2026. In a persistently challenging market environment, the Group secured new business with a lifetime volume of more than EUR 520m and confirms its full-year forecast for 2026.

“We are securing new business across all regions and product applications, thereby consistently strengthening our market position. We are achieving this during a period of geopolitical instability with a challenging market environment for the entire industry, which confirms the strength of our strategy and our local-for-local approach,” says Carlo Lazzarini, CEO of PWO AG.

New business remained broadly diversified across both regions and technologies in the third quarter. North America, with our locations in Canada and Mexico, once again made the largest contribution. The PWO Group also secured new business and additional volumes at its other locations. On the product side, the focus was on structural and body components. Additional orders included components for battery applications, seat structures and metal components for electronic and mechatronic applications.

Revenue for the first 9 months totaled EUR 385.2m, compared with EUR 403.4m in the previous year. While production revenue was slightly above the previous year’s level, lower tooling revenue and negative currency effects weighed on overall revenue performance. EBIT before currency effects amounted to EUR 11.6m (p/y: EUR 21.8m). Start-up and ramp-up costs, as well as process and capacity utilization effects at individual locations, had a particularly negative impact. In addition, the previous year benefited from a positive one-time effect of EUR 6.8m in the Canada segment. Germany and the Czech Republic recorded positive earnings growth.

The PWO Group continues to intensify its measures to reduce costs and increase efficiency. During the year to date, capital expenditure has been specifically adjusted to updated requirements and an optimized timeline for the implementation of planned projects. As a result, capital expenditure decreased to EUR 17.4m (p/y: EUR 28.2m). Investments focused on expanding production capacity in China and Mexico, as well as automation and IT projects in Germany. The equity ratio was at 37.1% as of September 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025: 37.5%). At the same time, the cost of materials ratio decreased to 56.5% (p/y: 57.5%), driven by changes in the product mix.

“Revenue from series production is slightly above the previous year’s level, the cost of materials ratio continues to improve, and we expect free cash flow to be positive by the end of the year. We continue to manage our expenses and capital expenditure with discipline. Against this backdrop, we confirm our full-year forecast for fiscal year 2026,” says Jochen Lischer, Chief Financial Officer of PWO AG.

For the full year 2026, the PWO Group expects revenue of approximately EUR 500m, EBIT before currency effects of between EUR 13m to EUR 17m and positive free cash flow in the single-digit million-euro range. The equity ratio is expected to be around 37% and the increase in the net leverage ratio is to be limited to around 2.5 years. Capital expenditure remains planned at around EUR 35m. The lifetime volume of new business is expected to remain unchanged at between EUR 550m and EUR 600m.

The report on the first 9 months of 2026 will be published on the PWO website at https://www.pwo-group.com/en/press-and-investors/mediacenter/reports-and-publications/.



PWO AG

The Executive Board



Contact:

Lukas Daucher

Group Investor Relations Manager & Financial Reporting

Phone: +49 7802 84 – 282

Email: lukas.daucher@pwo-group.com



PWO AG

Industriestraße 8

77704 Oberkirch

pwo-group.com

PWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions

100+ million components per year | 3,300 employees | 10 global locations | Over 100 years of experience

The PWO Group is a global partner to the mobility industry. We are shaping the mobility of the future with our powertrain agnostic and sustainable business model.

As technology leaders in climate-friendly lightweight construction, high-precision forming and related joining technologies, we engineer and manufacture a wide range of complex metal components and systems at the cutting edge of technological possibility.

Our solutions combine cost-effectiveness with sustainability. We are at the forefront of the 3 megatrends in the mobility industry: electrification, safety and comfort. Our solutions are integral to almost every passenger car worldwide. With our innovative engineering expertise and “local-for-local” production sites, we ensure customer proximity and highest quality. We deliver efficiently, flexibly and reliably worldwide.

As a value-oriented employer with family-like structures, we offer a meaningful environment for personal growth. Responsibility and transparency guide our corporate leadership, and are strategically anchored in our guiding principle: People. Planet. Progress.

More at: pwo-group.com