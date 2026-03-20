EQS-News: PWO Supervisory Board meeting to approve the financial statements

EQS-News: PWO AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast

PWO Supervisory Board meeting to approve the financial statements



20.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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PWO Supervisory Board meeting to approve the financial statements

Carlo Lazzarini (CEO): "Our culture of innovation is clearly paying off. By deliberately diversifying our customer portfolio and steadily expanding our range of solutions in recent years, we have become more agile and resilient than ever before. Building on this foundation, we are consistently pursuing the PWO Group’s course of international expansion."

Preliminary figures for 2025 confirmed

Dividend proposal of EUR 1.65 per share (p/y: EUR 1.75 per share)

2026 forecast refined

Successful placement of promissory note loans totaling EUR 20m

Oberkirch, March 20, 2026 – At its meeting yesterday, the Supervisory Board of PWO AG reviewed, discussed and approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year. The annual financial statements of PWO AG are hereby adopted. The preliminary figures for the 2025 fiscal year, which were already reported on 19 February 2026, have been confirmed.

In the 2025 fiscal year, key performance indicators for the PWO Group developed as follows:

Revenue: EUR 524.7m (p/y: EUR 555.1m)

EBIT before currency effects: EUR 26.1m (p/y: EUR 30.0m)

Capital expenditure: EUR 41.3m (p/y: EUR 46.2m)

Free cash flow: EUR 9.9m (p/y: EUR 33.3m)

Equity ratio: 37.5% (p/y: 37.5%)

Net leverage ratio: 1.8 years (p/y: 1.6 years)

Lifetime volume of new business: Around EUR 760m (p/y: around EUR 630m)

Scope 1&2 greenhouse gas emissions: 5,088t (p/y: 6,287t)

Overall, the 2025 fiscal year went well, although the operating environment in Germany remains challenging and continues to affect our site in Oberkirch. Therefore, the Executive and Supervisory Boards propose to the 2026 Annual General Meeting the distribution of a dividend of EUR 1.65 per share (p/y: EUR 1.75). In doing so, we are taking into account both the expected earnings situation in 2026 and the capital requirements for our planned future expansion.

Having already published our forecast for revenue and EBIT before currency effects for 2026 on January 16, 2026, we are now providing more specific details regarding our forecast for the Group’s other key performance indicators:

Revenue: Around EUR 500m

EBIT before currency effects: EUR 13 – 17 million

Capital expenditure: Around EUR 40m

Free cash flow: Positive in the single-digit millions of euros

Equity ratio: Around 37 %

Net leverage ratio: Around 2.5 years

Lifetime volume of new business: EUR 550 – 600 million

Scope 1&2 greenhouse gas emissions: Around 6,000t

We remain fully focused on the future. Diversifying our financing portfolio will also contribute to this. In addition to our existing financing arrangements, we have secured further facilities: Through several private placements, we successfully issued promissory note loans totaling EUR 20m with maturities of 3 and 5 years.

In 2025, we once again worked hard to secure a high volume of new business – and we were successful. Our leading-edge solutions, pushing the boundaries of what is technologically feasible, give us clear competitive advantages. This allows us not only to win contracts for the extension of existing series production runs but also to regularly increase PWO’s share of these. At the same time, we are drawing attention to ourselves with our own solutions for new applications, such as in the field of passive and active cooling of metal components.

This lays the groundwork for further advancing the PWO Group’s global expansion. Our powertrain agnostic and sustainable business model, along with the consistent implementation of our decarbonization strategy – which has so far enabled us to achieve our targets well ahead of schedule – are expected to make a significant contribution to this. As part of this strategy, further concrete measures are planned and are currently in the implementation phase. Against this backdrop and given the level already achieved, we anticipate a temporary slight increase in greenhouse gas emissions for the 2026 fiscal year.

The 2025 Annual Report is scheduled to be published on March 27, 2026. All PWO Group reports will be published on the Group’s website at https://www.pwo-group.com/en/press-and-investors/mediacenter/reports-and-publications/.

PWO AG

The Executive Board

Contact:

Charlotte Frenzel

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

T. +49 179 / 6904 237

M. charlotte.frenzel.ext.ma@pwo-group.com

PWO AG

Industriestraße 8

77704 Oberkirch

pwo-group.com

PWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions

100+ million components per year | 3,300 employees | 11 global locations | Over 100 years of experience

PWO Group is a global partner to the mobility industry. We are shaping the mobility of the future with our powertrain agnostic and sustainable business model.

As technology leaders in climate-friendly lightweight construction, high-precision forming and related joining technologies, we engineer and manufacture a wide range of complex metal components and systems at the cutting edge of technological achievability.

Our solutions combine cost-effectiveness with sustainability. We are at the forefront of the 3 megatrends in the mobility industry: electrification, safety and comfort. Our solutions are integral to almost every passenger car worldwide. With our innovative engineering expertise and local for local production sites, we ensure customer proximity and highest quality. We deliver efficiently, flexibly and reliably worldwide.

As a value-oriented employer with family-like structures, we offer a meaningful environment for personal growth. Our corporate management is characterized by responsibility and transparency, which are strategically anchored in our guiding principle: People. Planet. Progress.