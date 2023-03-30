EQS-News: Pyrum and Continental conclude contract for the supply of recovered carbon black

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Contract

Pyrum and Continental conclude contract for the supply of recovered carbon black



30.03.2023 / 10:17 CET/CEST

As part of the 2022 development agreement, Pyrum and Continental agree on the supply of recovered carbon black

Increase in delivery volume planned in parallel with ongoing expansion of production capacities

Together with pyrolysis oil, there are now long-term supply contracts for all of Pyrum's core products

Dillingen / Saar, 30 March 2023 - Pyrum Innovations AG (Pyrum, the Company, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, has signed a contract with premium tyre manufacturer Continental for the supply of recovered carbon black (rCB).

With the conclusion of the contract, there are now long-term serial supply contracts for all of Pyrum's core products, in addition to the contract for the supply of pyrolysis oil to BASF SE.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: The long-term supply contract is a huge step for our company. We have now concluded serial supply contracts for all core products. As with our pyrolysis oil, the demand for our rCB is much greater than we can currently meet. Therefore, we will expand our production capacities in the next few years and expect to triple our capacities already this year with the commissioning of production lines II and III at our site in Dillingen. Potential partners and interested parties now have the certainty that both end products - oil and rCB - have a market that will buy the products. This is the final component to start rolling out the plants in large-scale production.

The contract with Continental follows the joint development agreement that has already been in place for a year, the aim of which is, among other things, to further optimise and expand the recycling of used tyres through pyrolysis. Since then, Pyrum has proven in various audits to meet basic automotive industry standards and, for example, recently received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system. In addition, Continental has already held a strategic minority stake in Pyrum since its IPO in 2021. In the long term, Pyrum and Continental are aiming for a circular economy concept for the recycling of end-of-life tyres in order to reduce the use of fossil raw materials as well as CO 2 emissions in the production and recycling of tyres.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO 2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the Grand Prix Mittelstand (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) from the German state of Saarland.

https://www.pyrum.net/en

