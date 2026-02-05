EQS-News: Pyrum and UniPyrum sign engineering contract for first joint venture plant: Start of next project phase at Emleben site

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture

Pyrum and UniPyrum sign engineering contract for first joint venture plant: Start of next project phase at Emleben site



05.02.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Pyrum and UNITANK move forward with UniPyrum joint venture

Approval process for plant in Emleben, Thuringia, Germany, has begun

First joint venture commission in the high six-figure euro range

Dillingen / Saar, 5 February 2026 – Following the successful establishment of the joint venture UniPyrum, Pyrum Innovations AG (‘Pyrum’, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) and UNITANK Holding GmbH & Co. KG (‘UNITANK’) are embarking on the next crucial phase of the project. The signing of an engineering and consulting agreement between Pyrum and UniPyrum has laid the foundation for the first joint plant at the UNITANK tank farm in Emleben.

The contract covers the approval process and basic engineering, thus forming the basis for the subsequent implementation phase. At the same time, it represents the joint venture's first order to Pyrum and is in the high six-figure euro range. The first down payment for the project in Emleben has already been made, sending a clear signal for the successful start of the project.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: “With the signing of the engineering contract, we are setting a decisive milestone together with UNITANK for the implementation of our first joint venture plant in Europe. The plant in Emleben is another driver of our growth strategy in Germany and lays the foundation for the widespread introduction of our pioneering recycling technology and the supply of system-critical raw materials produced from waste to Europe.”

The plant in Emleben will be the first of a total of five to ten planned UniPyrum locations in Germany and Europe. It is being built on an existing tank farm site belonging to the UNITANK Group in Emleben, Thuringia, which, with its location close to the motorway and extensive logistics infrastructure, offers excellent conditions for the construction and operation of the modern recycling plant.

The UniPyrum management team has already held its first strategy meetings in recent weeks. The next operational steps and further site development were agreed upon. In addition, the joint venture has been provided with initial funding, which will be used, among other things, to identify strategic locations for future plants.

The next steps are to identify potential locations for the next two joint projects in Germany and to initiate the necessary planning and approval procedures. To this end, the joint venture will hire qualified specialists to ensure the timely and efficient implementation of the measures.



About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG has revolutionised the recycling market for end-of-life tyres. Since 2008, the company has been developing an innovative thermolysis technology that enables end-of-life tyres and plastics to be recycled with virtually no emissions. The process can recover high-quality products such as thermolysis oil and rCB (recovered Carbon Black), which are used by renowned partners such as BASF, Continental and Schwalbe to manufacture new products. In this way, the company closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate targets. Since 2020, the first plant at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar has been in continuous operation, and two further plants have been added as part of the site expansion in 2024. Prestigious certifications such as REACH and ISCC Plus prove the quality and sustainability of the products.

https://www.pyrum.net/en/



About UNITANK

With over 1.3 million m3 of storage capacity at seven locations, UNITANK is one of the leading independent operators of tank farms in Germany and Belgium. In addition to supplying energy products to the regions, the Hamburg-based company also traditionally stores a significant proportion of the national strategic reserves of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Kingdom of Belgium. UNITANK is therefore an important part of Europe's critical infrastructure.

https://www.unitank.com/eng/



About UniPyrum

At the beginning of January 2026, Saarland-based Pyrum Innovations AG and Hamburg-based UNITANK Holding GmbH & Co. KG (‘UNITANK’), a leading operator of independent tank farms, founded the joint venture UniPyrum. The aim of the joint venture is to build and operate up to ten recycling plants. The first plant is being built on the site of the UNITANK tank farm in Emleben. Pyrum holds 49% of the equity, the UNITANK Group 51%. Each site will initially be equipped with at least three state-of-the-art thermolysis reactors, which can recycle around 22,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres per year. The modular design of Pyrum's technology allows capacities to be flexibly adapted to the respective location and expanded as needed.



